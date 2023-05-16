REGARDED by some as the man who epitomises ‘Bazball’, it was only logical that Yorkshire’s Jonny Bairstow would be reinstalled to the England Test team at the first available opportunity.

Just try explaining that to Ben Foakes though.

Before he broke his leg in three places in a freak accident while playing golf in September last year, Yorkshire’s Bairstow was at the top of his game, at one point scoring four centuries in five Test innings as the intense playing style inspired by head coach Brendon McCullum – labelled ‘Bazball’ by some – took the five-day format to a whole new level.

In Bairstow’s unplanned absence, fellow wicket-keeper Foakes did an impressive job but, despite being regarded as one of the world’s best glovemen and averaging a respectable 38.9 with the bat in nine Tests under Ben Stokes’ leadership, he has been dropped.

BACK IN THE GAME: Yorkshire's Jonny Bairstow batting against Glamorgan in the recent County Championship clash at Headingley. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

In words which won’t do much to soften the impact on the unfortunate Foakes, England and Wales Cricket Board director of men’s cricket Rob Key admitted he and his fellow selectors had ‘agonised’ over their decision.

But, in the end, with an Ashes summer on the horizon, they went with Bairstow behind the stumps for when England face Ireland in their warm-up Test at Lord’s on June 1.

Bairstow, who has made two County Championship appearances for his county this summer, is joined in the team by fellow Yorkshiremen Joe Root and Harry Brook, both of who produced enjoyed rich Test form during the winter.

“It is something we agonised over for quite some time,” said Key, on whether to plump for Bairstow or Foakes.

TAKE THAT: Yorkshire's Jonny Bairstow appeals as Glamorgan's Marnus Labuschagne looks on. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“You’ve got two very good cricketers: Ben Foakes who has just done absolutely everything that has been asked of him and you’ve also got Jonny Bairstow who was one of the best batsmen in the world last year.

“It’s then how do you fit them both in? We couldn’t find a way to do that so we’ve ended up with Jonny keeping and batting at number seven.

“We didn’t think about square pegs in round holes. As hard as it is on Ben Foakes, you look at the potential line-up and you think it looks a very, very good side with Jonny in there.

“Jonny is one of the best players in the world whose performances last summer epitomised what we are about.”

UNFORTUNATE: Surrey's Ben Foakes can count himself unlucky to be left out England's Test squad to face Ireland at Lord's in June. Picture: Ben Hoskins/Getty Images for Surrey CCC

Fast bowler Jofra Archer is ruled out for the entire summer with a new stress fracture in his right elbow.

Archer has not played Test cricket for more than two years but had high hopes of returning to face Australia after a long and arduous journey that has seen him undergo several bouts of surgery on his elbow, as well as a stress fracture of the back which derailed his planned comeback last year.

But he is now facing another extended period on the sidelines and there must now be grave doubts as to whether the 28-year-old will ever again be available for the demands of the five-day format.

He made his first tentative steps towards full recovery earlier this year, featuring in England’s limited-overs tours to South Africa and Bangladesh, but his body has once again broken down following a stint in the Indian Premier League.

Archer appeared just five times for Mumbai Indians, bowling 20 overs in total, and made a mid-tournament visit to Belgium for further treatment on his elbow.

James Anderson keeps his place in the squad despite suffering a mild strain to his groin last week. England will continue to monitor Anderson and a decision about whether to field their record wicket-taker in the summer’s curtain-raiser will be made nearer to the time.

With Olly Stone joining Archer on the injury list, it leaves Mark Wood as England’s sole express pace option but fellow fast bowler Chris Woakes, who has taken 94 wickets at 22.63 in home conditions and 27 at 11.33 at Lord’s, is brought back in for the first time since March last year.

Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson and the recalled Matthew Potts provide the other specialist seam options.

