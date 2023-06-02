DOUBLE centurion Ollie Pope was delighted with his “special” innings and played down concerns over England’s under-cooked middle-order after they closed in on victory against Ireland.

Pope smashed 22 boundaries and three sixes in a sparkling knock of 205 from 208 balls and shared a 252-run partnership for the second wicket with opener Ben Duckett, who hit a superb 182 on day two at Lord’s.

Pope’s double century was the quickest ever registered in a Test match in England but his dismissal after tea brought about an early declaration from Ben Stokes with England on 524-4, holding a lead of 352.

Ireland look destined to suffer an innings defeat in this one-off Test despite closing on 97-3, meaning Stokes and Yorkshire duo Harry Brook and Jonny Bairstow would go into the Ashes opener on June 16 with minimal time at the crease.

IN GOOD NICK: England's Jonny Bairstow hasn't spent any time at the crease during the ongoing Test at Lord's against Ireland. Picture: John Walton/PA

But Pope countered: “What we’re about as a side is entertaining so we wanted to let the crowd watch us have a whack for a few overs and then watch us with the new ball.

“That’s what a full crowd at Lord’s probably wants to see as well so that was partially why we did that (declaration). I guess Jonny didn’t bat but he’s played a lot of county cricket.

“The way cricket is now, there is not always that feeling of you need a load of innings before a series.

“Jonny is in a really good place, his batting is in a really good place and you want to just be as fresh and confident as you can. Hopefully all the boys are feeling like that.”

FINE KNOCK: England's Ollie Pope walks off the pitch after being dismissed for 205 on day two against Ireland at Lord's Picture: John Walton/PA

Pope was more than happy to get plenty of time out in the middle himself before the battle with Australia begins at Edgbaston and especially at Lords, where he had only passed 50 once in seven previous Test innings.

Reflecting on going on the honours board, he admitted: “It’s very special.

“Lord’s is not somewhere I’ve done that well over the years, I think I got 70-odd against South Africa but other than that I’ve hardly scored a run here.

“So, it’s nice to get that one off my back, especially leading into a big summer.

“There’s no denying that Australia’s attack is stronger than Ireland’s but scoring runs at Lord’s and scoring runs in Test matches is a habit, a good habit to get into early.”

After Pope, who had struggled during the first hour, hit his fourth Test hundred, England debutant Josh Tongue stole the show in the evening session.

The Worcestershire seamer impressed in the enforcer role on day one and clocked 91mph, but had Peter Moor lbw and bounced out Paul Stirling on his way to 3-27 from a fine eight-over spell.

“For him to dive into that role he did this evening…the way he did that was perfect,” Pope admitted.

“He has been absolutely awesome this week, he looks the part and has been great around the changing room too.

"I don’t think you would know it’s his debut.”

Meanwhile, Duckett’s extraordinary new lease of life in Test cricket shows no signs of slowing.

In his first Test innings on home soil, the Nottinghamshire batter breezed to 150 off the same number of balls to snatch the record for quickest Test 150 at Lord’s off Australian great Don Bradman before his fun ended on 182.

Duckett, recalled this winter six years after his last appearance, said: “It’s been a crazy six months and to start the summer like that and make a century at Lord’s was something I dreamt of as a kid.”

“Even 12 months ago I thought I’d never play Test cricket for England again.