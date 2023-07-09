OTTIS GIBSON says Jonny Tattersall's inside knowledge and calmness make him the ideal man to captain Yorkshire in the next phase of their season.

With Shan Masood away on international duty for the rest of the month, Harrogate-born wicketkeeper Tattersall will be the third White Rose captain of the summer.

Having led the side after Steven Patterson's resignation during the 2022 County Championship run-in, the 28-year-old was due to do so again at the start of this campaign when Masood was part of a Pakistan squad hosting New Zealand in limited-overs cricket.

But a broken finger on the eve of the campaign pushed the responsibility on to experienced opener Adam Lyth.

Jonny Tattersall. Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com 21/05/2021

Now Tattersall is fit and available again, coach Gibson is happy to revert to plan B for the Championship matches against Worcestershire (starting at New Road on Monday), Sussex and Durham.

"That was a very unfortunate situation where he (Tattersall) broke his finger and when he got back we had Shai Hope doing that (wicketkeeping) job as his finger healed," said Gibson. "When it did, we had to give Jonny (Bairstow) two games (to build up his fitness for England's summer Tests after a broken leg).

"He had to miss that first part of the season through no fault of his own.

"Now things are almost back to neutral and Shan is going off on international duty, he'll lead the team again.

"I'm very happy to give Jonny the reins and say, 'This is where you were supposed to be at the start of the season, let's see what you can add to the group now.'

"I thought he did a good job last season and he's very easy to get on with.

"When I've had cricket conversations with him he's very astute and aware of the game, he understands the game, he's a very calm guy and the players respect him in the dressing room.

"He's also homegrown so he understands the characters in the dressing room a lot better than me; he's been in it a lot longer than me. He knows how to get the best out of them.

"That's one of the good things about having someone home-grown in the team."

Tattersall was a product of the Yorkshire academy, but was released in 2015 after failing to make the hoped-for headway as a specialist batsman.

Since returning to the club in 2018, he has been reinvented as a wicketkeeper-batsman and, despite starting last year as second choice behind Harry Duke, he finished it not only behind the stumps but also leading the side.

All-rounder Jordan Thompson missed the Championship draw with Gloucestershire and the Twenty20 game at Durham which followed with an ankle injury, but Gibson is confident that the subsequent rest will put him in the frame for what he expects to be a difficult selection.

"Jordan had an injection in his ankle which will hopefully settle it down after some inflammation at the back," he said.

"Every selection is difficult anyway but selection for the Worcester game is going to be particularly difficult because we should have a full, healthy squad to pick from and going to Worcester we'll look at the characteristics of that venue and what works best there in terms of spin, seam, an extra batter or whatever the case will be.