The 27-year-old was appointed captain until the end of the season after Steve Patterson stepped down at the end of July.

Patterson relinquished the reins after five seasons once Yorkshire opted not to extend his contract beyond the end of this summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yorkshire have since signed Shan Masood, the Pakistan batsman from Derbyshire, who would be an obvious choice to lead the team too.

Jonny Tattersall would be happy to continue in the role of captain after taking the reins from Steve Patterson. Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com

Tattersall, whose side take on Surrey today in Yorkshire’s penultimate County Championship match, is more than happy to continue in the role.

“I don’t know what’s happening with the captaincy going forward,” he said. “There’s been nothing said committed in concrete.

“There was talk of possibly an overseas captain for next year, but I’m enjoying it and I will always try and do my best for the team and the club to help us win cricket matches. If that means me carrying on next season, then I would be more than happy to do that.

“It’s been a very proud honour to do it this year. It’s not a massive list of people who have captained the club, and it’s obviously a great thing that they’ve trusted me to do it in the Championship and also in the 50-over competition with a fairly young side.

Full commitment: Jonny Tattersall dives to make his ground en route to a career-best 180 not out against this week's opponents Surrey at Scarborough back in July. Picture: Dave Williams

“It would be nice if we could pick up a couple more wins to round things off and hopefully finish the season on a high.”

Yorkshire go into the game at The Micky Stewart Oval - renamed this week in honour of the former Surrey and England stalwart, who turned 90 last Friday - with a faint chance that they could still be relegated after only one win in 12 games.

For that to happen they would almost certainly have to lose heavily to table-topping Surrey and then to bottom club Gloucestershire in their final match at Headingley next week; sixth-placed Yorkshire are currently 17 points above the relegation zone.

Tattersall has led the county in their last two Championship games having not been in the side earlier in the season. He took the place of Harry Duke behind the stumps for the match against Surrey at Scarborough in July and has not looked back after scoring a career-best 180 not out in that match.

Micky Stewart: The Oval is being renamed in his honour this week in recognition of his 90th birthday. Picture: David Davies/PA Wire.

“It’s funny how cricket works,” he added. “When I was out of the side I just tried to stay as level as possible and not change too much in my behaviours and stuff.

“When you do things like that, good things come to those who wait, I guess. I’ve waited my time and I’ve shown what I’ve got, and I feel like I’m playing well, which obviously helps.

“I’m just trying to enjoy playing cricket. It’s a privilege to be able to do this for a job, and that’s all I’m trying to do, enjoy every day.”

Yorkshire have named new signing Ben Mike, the 24-year-old pace bowler, in a 13-man squad.