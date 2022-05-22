Jordan Thompson enjoying ‘new ball’ responsibility at Yorkshire CCC

The all-rounder has been pressed into a slightly different role this year, with new-ball partners Matty Fisher and Ben Coad missing through injury.

Thompson, 25, has been asked to step up in their absence and has responded with 19 wickets, including six in the Championship match against Warwickshire that yesterday ended as a draw.

“I’ve enjoyed it,” said Thompson, the club’s leading wicket-taker. “I took the new ball at times last year, but not as consistently as I have done this year, and it’s been a learning curve.

Yorkshire's Jordan Thompson is enjoying the new role (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWPix.com)

“In an ideal world, our perfect set-up would be – if we had everyone fit – Fish and Coady probably opening the bowling and then me and Patto (captain Steve Patterson) bringing up the rear.

“When that happens, it’s a slightly different role for me because if Fish and Coady take early wickets, then me and Patto can come in and be really dry and create pressure again, whereas it’s a different situation if you’re bowling with the new ball.

“Bowling with the new ball, I’ve felt that extra responsibility to go and take early wickets, which I haven’t done as much as I’d like, and when you don’t take wickets, it’s frustrating. I get frustrated in myself because I know that the lads then have to come in and bowl against batters who are pretty much set, and it’s hard work, especially on the pitches that we’ve played on this season.

“At the end of the day, I’ll do whatever Patto asks me to do. New ball bowling is a good skill to have under my belt.”

Yorkshire's Jordan Thompson celebrates dismissing Warwickshire's Alex Davies. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWPix.com)

Thompson feels he has got better as the season has gone on, with Yorkshire having now completed a block of six Championship matches before their T20 Blast campaign starts against Worcestershire at Headingley on Wednesday.

“I feel like I’ve bowled well with the new ball in the last few weeks,” added Thompson. “At the start of the season, I felt like I didn’t get it quite right, but in the last couple of games I’ve managed to hit my straps a bit more.”