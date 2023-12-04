Jos Buttler admitted his run of low scores has remains a concern after the England captain’s World Cup hangover continued in the Caribbean.

TOP SCORE: Harry Brook on his way to top-scoring for England against the West Indies in Antigua Picture: Ashley Allen/Getty Images

Buttler was out for three off 13 balls against the West Indies in Antigua, his fifth single-figure score in eight ODIs, while he has now gone 13 innings in this format without a half-century.

The tourists set a promising target of 326 in their first match since the World Cup, but the hosts overhauled England’s total with four wickets and seven balls to spare in an exciting crescendo.

Buttler remains optimistic he can turn his fortunes around quickly.

ON THE FRONT FOOT: West Indies captain Shai Hope leads his team to a four-wicket ODI victory over England with an unbeaten 109 in Antigua Picture: Ashley Allen/Getty Images

“I feel good, I just keep managing to get out,” he said. “It’s disappointing, frustrating and gone on for a lot longer than I would have liked but there’s only myself who can score my own runs.

“I’m not going to score any if I hide away and don’t get out there. You keep working hard, you keep putting the effort in and trust that it will turn around.”

Buttler is widely-regarded as one of England’s greatest white-ball batters ever and his lean patch has coincided with his side’s listing fortunes – this was their seventh loss in 10 ODIs.

England are at the start of a new cycle and there were positives in Antigua as openers Will Jacks and Phil Salt, neither of whom were selected for the World Cup group stage exit, put on 77 in 8.2 overs.

LOSING BATTLE: England's captain Jos Buttler gives instructions in Antigua during Sunday's four-wicket ODI defeat to the West Indies. Picture: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

Yorkshire’s Harry Brook top-scored with 71 off 72 balls, Sam Curran and Brydon Carse put on 66 in 38 balls to lift England to 325 all out.

It was the highest total in ODIs at this venue, but a record that lasted only a few hours.

Rehan Ahmed was the pick of the England attack with 2-40 but Curran recorded the most expensive figures by an England bowler in an ODI as he leaked an eye-watering 98 in 9.5 overs.

Curran and Carse were unable to stop an onslaught from captain Shai Hope and Romario Shepherd, who put on 89 in 51 balls to turn the tide after they came together at the crease with the score on 213-5.

With 19 needed from 12 balls, Hope proceeded to clatter three sixes in four balls off Curran in the penultimate over to end proceedings, finishing on 109 not out.

Shepherd crunched seven boundaries in his 28-ball stay before being dismissed two shy of fifty.

“There’s some young guys in that team who have not played loads and loads of one-day cricket, they’ll learn a lot from this,” Buttler said of a side that had five individuals with fewer than 10 ODI appearances.

“A lot of stuff we did really, really well; not well enough to win the game in the end but guys will be better for the experience, learn plenty from that and come back for the next one.

“We played really well, the two guys at the top set the tone really well. We were positive and aggressive and put the pressure on the West Indies at the start.

“We just didn’t quite close it out. There’s no need to panic, we’ve done a lot of things really well, there’s guys who have gained experience from this.”

Yorkshire supporters will know Hope best for the brief cameo role he played for the White Rose last year when he came over to play three County Championship games.

After scoring 83 in the season-opening loss to Leicestershire, his second scheduled game for Yorkshire – against Gloucestershire – was washed out due to heavy rain.

He then scored an unbeaten second-innings 53 in the draw against Sussex at Hove before departing.

With West Indies still hurting from failing to qualify for the recent World Cup in India, Hope is looking for his team to prove they have what it takes to compete in the 50-over format by sealing a series win against England when the two teams meet again at the same North Sound venue on Wednesday.

"We’re starting the series on a high and the aim is to repeat this in the second game,” said Hope. “It's about how you can continue from this position. You want some consistency, not just a one-off to show the world you can do something.

"Whatever is on the board, we have to chase it. If you want to win games, we can't only win games when we're bowling teams out for 160 or 150: we've got to win from any position.