Karl Carver one of three released by Yorkshire CCC

YORKSHIRE HAVE released left-arm spin bowler Karl Carver.

The 23-year-old first played for the club in 2014 but has found first-team opportunities difficult to come by.

Yorkshire's Karl Carver in bowling action during the Royal London One Day Cup, semi final at The Ageas Bowl, Southampton, has now been released by the club (Picture: Mark Kerton/PA Wire)

Carver, a product of the Seesay club near York, won two County Championship medals during his time with Yorkshire.

In 2017, he was famously hit for six sixes in an over by Worcestershire’s Ross Whiteley at Headingley.

Yorkshire have also released Bilal Anjam, a 20-year-old Rotherham-born opening batsman, and Matthew Taylor, a 21-year-old pace bowler.