Katherine Brunt unsure over England future after Commonwealth Games heartbreak

With a narrow semi-final defeat to India still fresh in the memory, England seemed unable to rouse themselves to face New Zealand and limped to 110-9 in their third-place play-off at Edgbaston.

New Zealand captain Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates put England’s total in a harsh light with a 54-run stand in 4.3 overs before the White Ferns cruised to an eight-wicket win with 49 balls to spare.

Brunt finished with 0-23, including having to bowl a nine-ball over at one stage, which would represent an unflattering end for England’s leading wicket-taker in one-day and T20 internationals.

katherine brunt: Losing out on a Commonwealth Games medal hurt more than she expected. (Picture: Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

But when asked whether she will end an England career that started in August 2004, the 37-year-old from Barnsley said while wiping away tears: “I don’t know. I need to reflect.

“I’ve got to get up in two days and play (for Trent Rockets) in The Hundred, which is savage. But that’s life and sport. I need to reflect on that bit and see where I’m at and what my next goal is.”

England had beaten New Zealand in 19 of their previous 21 T20s, including in the group stage three days earlier, but the tables were emphatically turned in a match that spanned less than two and a half hours.

Barely 12 hours after their gold medal hopes were dashed by Australia, New Zealand were disciplined in the field and only England captain Nat Sciver showed any sign of impetus in her 27 from 19 deliveries.

Katherine Brunt of Team England bowls during the Cricket T20 - Bronze Medal match between Team England and Team New Zealand on day ten of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at Edgbaston. (Picture: Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

She had her middle and off-stumps uprooted by opposite number Devine, who followed up figures of 2-11 in three overs with an unbeaten 51 from 40 balls, fittingly sealing the first women’s cricket medal to be awarded at these Games with a single after Sciver spilled a running catch at mid-on. Brunt said: “This is really hard. The feeling is gutted. We’re a lot better than that, we’re a finalist team.

“On a personal level it’s my one and only shot at that, so I’m obviously taking it quite badly.

“Everything is heightened when you get to the end of your career. Things seem to mean a bit more and other things seem to slip away a bit further. That game against India was brutal

“Normally playing international cricket for England, it shouldn’t be any different, but it did feel different, it felt like the actual whole country was behind us. We’re sad we let them down.”

While England defeated New Zealand by seven wickets and with 50 balls remaining on Thursday for a third group win from three, the Kiwis lost one fewer wicket and needed just one more delivery to seal victory on Sunday.

England’s match against India drew almost 20,000 fans to Edgbaston, with cricket making its return to the Games after a 24-year absence, which could be a significant step towards the sport’s inclusion at the Olympics in Los Angeles in 2028.