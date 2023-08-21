Katherine Sciver-Brunt's glorious career at an end after injury curtails her Hundred swansong
Barnsley-born Sciver-Brunt announced her international retirement in May following an extraordinary career in which she took 335 wickets in 267 matches, helping England to three World Cups and as many Ashes series wins.
The 38-year-old, pictured, wanted to bring the curtain down on her playing days in The Hundred, although her availability this year for her Trent Bridge-based team has been restricted by an ongoing hip complaint.
She bowled her 20-ball allocation in the Rockets’ three-run win over Birmingham Phoenix on Saturday, leading her side on a tearful lap of honour around Trent Bridge afterwards.
But she was unable to feature in Monday’s match against Oval Invincibles so, with the Rockets unable to progress from the group stage, a spokesperson for her team said she “will retire from all forms of cricket with immediate effect”.
Rockets were beaten as Nadine de Klerk’s unbeaten half-century set up a consolation win for outgoing champions Oval Invincibles.
The South African all-rounder hit 51 not out from 25 balls to rescue the Invincibles innings and led them to 155 for six at The Kia Oval.
Brydon Carse, meanwhile, has been called up to England’s white-ball squad for the IT20 series with New Zealand after John Turner was ruled out with a side injury. Uncapped Turner received his maiden England call-up last week after he caught the eye for Hampshire in the Vitality Blast.
Injury has now sidelined Johannesburg-born seamer Turner and Carse will hope to add to his nine England appearances during the upcoming series.
Carse, who was also born in South Africa, has endured an injury-hit couple of years since his international bow in 2021 against Pakistan.
The Durham quick – who has played for Northern Superchargers in this year’s The Hundred – has played nine ODIs but struggled with toe, knee and side injuries respectively in recent times.
He has not represented his country in the shortest format of the game and will aim to catch the eye of England white-ball head coach Matthew Mott during the four-match IT20 series, which begins at his home ground of Chester-le-Street on August 30.
Last night in The Hundred, Oval Invincibles captain Sam Billings steered his side into their first Men’s Hundred final with a display of ruthless hitting to overcome current champions Trent Rockets by five wickets.
Billings, who had endured a lean tournament with the bat – averaging 12.5 in his previous seven innings – rediscovered form just in time to rubber-stamp top spot in the table and an automatic place in Sunday’s final.
He struck 76 not out from 40 balls as the Invincibles chased down their opponents’ total of 148-7 at the Kia Oval, overcoming a brief wobble after three wickets had fallen in three deliveries to share a partnership of 73 from 40 with Will Jacks.