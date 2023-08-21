Katherine Sciver-Brunt's glorious career at an end after injury curtails her Hundred swansong

Katherine Sciver-Brunt’s professional career is at an end after injury ruled the former England fast bowler out of Trent Rockets’ final match in The Hundred this year.

Barnsley-born Sciver-Brunt announced her international retirement in May following an extraordinary career in which she took 335 wickets in 267 matches, helping England to three World Cups and as many Ashes series wins.

The 38-year-old, pictured, wanted to bring the curtain down on her playing days in The Hundred, although her availability this year for her Trent Bridge-based team has been restricted by an ongoing hip complaint.

She bowled her 20-ball allocation in the Rockets’ three-run win over Birmingham Phoenix on Saturday, leading her side on a tearful lap of honour around Trent Bridge afterwards.

Katherine Sciver-Brunt is pictured celebrating taking a wicket for Trent Rockets in The Hundred on Thursday. It would turn out to be the 38-year-old Barnsley-born bowler’s penultimate match of a trailblazing career in cricket, spent largely with England, but injury robbed her of a swansong last night. (Picture: Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

But she was unable to feature in Monday’s match against Oval Invincibles so, with the Rockets unable to progress from the group stage, a spokesperson for her team said she “will retire from all forms of cricket with immediate effect”.

Rockets were beaten as Nadine de Klerk’s unbeaten half-century set up a consolation win for outgoing champions Oval Invincibles.

The South African all-rounder hit 51 not out from 25 balls to rescue the Invincibles innings and led them to 155 for six at The Kia Oval.

Brydon Carse, meanwhile, has been called up to England’s white-ball squad for the IT20 series with New Zealand after John Turner was ruled out with a side injury. Uncapped Turner received his maiden England call-up last week after he caught the eye for Hampshire in the Vitality Blast.

End of the line: Katherine Sciver-Brunt of Trent Rockets during The Hundred, playing on Thursday in what would turn out to be her penultimate game (Picture: Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Injury has now sidelined Johannesburg-born seamer Turner and Carse will hope to add to his nine England appearances during the upcoming series.

Carse, who was also born in South Africa, has endured an injury-hit couple of years since his international bow in 2021 against Pakistan.

The Durham quick – who has played for Northern Superchargers in this year’s The Hundred – has played nine ODIs but struggled with toe, knee and side injuries respectively in recent times.

He has not represented his country in the shortest format of the game and will aim to catch the eye of England white-ball head coach Matthew Mott during the four-match IT20 series, which begins at his home ground of Chester-le-Street on August 30.

Last night in The Hundred, Oval Invincibles captain Sam Billings steered his side into their first Men’s Hundred final with a display of ruthless hitting to overcome current champions Trent Rockets by five wickets.

Billings, who had endured a lean tournament with the bat – averaging 12.5 in his previous seven innings – rediscovered form just in time to rubber-stamp top spot in the table and an automatic place in Sunday’s final.