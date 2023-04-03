Katie Levick eyeing personal milestone as WPL accelerates growth of women's cricket

KATIE LEVICK believes that the Women’s Premier League is life-changing for women’s sport.

The Northern Diamonds star hailed the Twenty20 franchise league in India as “the next big step” as the women’s game continues to go from strength to strength.

The tournament is the female equivalent of the Indian Premier League, the world’s biggest franchise competition.

Mumbai Indians won the inaugural WPL last month, beating Delhi Capitals.

Katie Levick is looking forward to a new season with Northern Diamonds (Picture: Simon Wilkinson/SWPix.com)

“It’s massive for the women’s game,” said Levick, “and the cricket that they put on was fantastic.

“The levels of money in the game now can only help finance the next generation and keep them interested, so it’s really important.

“It’s something else to aspire to, and now you can have such an amazing career playing around the globe.

“It’s such a shift from what we could have hoped for not long ago, and it’s life-changing for those girls who are a part of it.”

Northern Diamonds star Katie Levick (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWPix.com)

Levick, 31, goes into the new domestic campaign on the cusp of a personal milestone.

The Sheffield-born player, pictured, needs only three wickets for 300 in List A and T20 combined, which would represent a proud achievement.

“It would be a lovely reward, and it’s nice to have those achievements because I’ve grafted away for quite a few years,” added Levick, who debuted for the Yorkshire women some 15 years ago.

“Until we (Northern Diamonds) won that Rachael Heyhoe Flint final (last year), I’d constantly finished as a runner-up and was thinking, ‘What’s my legacy going to be?’

“But it’s nice to have those personal achievements as well to remind you that you are alright.”

Meanwhile, Hollie Armitage, the Diamonds captain, is confident that her girls can defend their RHF Trophy this season.

“Last year was very special, and this year we’re looking to go back-to-back,” said Armitage.

“Lord’s was amazing, and if we could go back to that day we would do it over and over again if we could.

“As professional cricketers, you always have the hunger to win, but having experienced being on the losing side to then experience the winning side, it’s an amazing feeling.

“It’s one that you want to keep having throughout your career as much as you possibly can.”