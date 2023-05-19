Katie Levick believes the Northern Diamonds are ideally placed to slot into place the missing piece in their silverware jigsaw - the Charlotte Edwards Cup T20 title.

The regional 20-over competition begins on Friday evening for the Diamonds, under the lights at Headingley (6.30pm) when they welcome the Western Storm.

And confidence is high within the squad that they can better their 2021 run to the final and add to last season’s 50-over Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy triumph.

It has been an encouraging start to the summer for leg-spinner Levick and her team-mates, winning three and losing two of their RHF Trophy fixture.

Katie Levick of Northern Diamonds took 15 wickets in the T20 last season (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Their last outing saw them claim an impressive three-wicket win over South East Stars at Scarborough when they chased a revised target of 178 on the back of a maiden five-wicket haul for new ball seamer Jess Woolston.

“We’ve always been more dominant in the 50-over stuff, reaching all three finals and winning last season,” said Levick, pictured. “But, looking at the make-up of our team this year, we think we could be geared quite well to T20.

“We’ve got Chloe (Tryon), who is so destructive. Her and Bess (Heath) could be brutal in that middle order. You’ve also got Loz (Lauren Winfield-Hill) setting the tone up top. She’s been scoring like a train in the 50-over stuff. Hollie (Armitage), as well.

“We look like we’re in a really strong position, and I actually think our skill could be more suited to T20.”

Katie Levick bowls against Western Storm earlier this season (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Levick has described Diamonds’ start to 2023 as ‘encouraging’.

“Coming off the back of a really dominant season when we were unbeaten in 50-over cricket, you’d like to follow it up. But I think it’s been reflective of how strong all the regions are now and it being more even.

“Most teams have beaten each other, so to go into the break with three wins and two losses - third in the table - has put us in a really good position. It was a really commanding performance against the Stars to finish that first block.

“To have Scotty (Lizzie Scott) and Wooly (Jess Woolston) open the bowling and look completely at ease doing it at their age has been brilliant.”

In the opening match of this season, against the Storm at Headingley - a 105-run win - Levick reached the 300-wicket mark in all senior List A and T20 cricket.

Last year, she was the leading wicket-taker in the Charlotte Edwards Cup with 15.

“Personal milestone are nice, but you remember the trophies you’ve won,” she said. “There’s no point in getting 300 wickets and being on the losing side of things. I just want trophies for the Diamonds, and this T20 is the one that’s eluded us so far.

“It was nice to pick up so many wickets last year, a five-for and a four-for. It doesn’t always happen that way in T20 cricket. This year, I’m feeling in good rhythm with the ball. Hopefully that goes on.”