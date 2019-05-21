Key roles for Yorkshire stars in England’s World Cup squad

Jason Roy (Age 28, Caps 76)

Increasingly tipped for Test honours and an Ashes call later this summer, the Surrey man has unfinished business with the white ball first. Roy is in career-best form and his uninhibited hitting sets the tone for the team’s foot-to-the-floor approach.

Jonny Bairstow (29, 63)

England’s leading ODI run-scorer in 2018, and one of just three in world cricket to pass the 1,000 mark alongside Indian duo Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. A voracious worker who thrives when he feels there is a point to prove.

Joe Root (28, 132)

The country’s all-seasons anchor, Root is the glue that often holds the innings together and the batsman most able to move fluidly between the gears. His 14 one-day hundreds are an English record.

Eoin Morgan (32, 222, capt)

Arguably England’s most authoritative one-day captain in history, the Dubliner’s clarity and calmness are a true trump card. Morgan has his side’s complete trust and remains capable of bruising interventions with bat in hand.

Jos Buttler (28, 131, wkt)

When the mood takes him few on the planet can match his dizzying ball-striking ability. A 360-degree hitter, capable of blasting relentlessly down the ground or leaning on his wide array of ramps and scoops. Plenty on his plate as gloveman and vice-captain.

Ben Stokes (27, 84)

The beating heart of the England set-up, though his numbers do not always match his value to the side. Relocated his run-scoring form at Trent Bridge, but his readiness to get through a full allocation as a bowler is open to question. Fearless, but needs no reminding of his heartbreak in the final of the T20 World Cup in 2016.

James Vince (28, 10)

Had been expecting to watch the tournament unfold at a distance until Alex Hales’s off-field transgressions opened up a vacancy for a versatile batting option. The Hampshire captain fits the bill well, but has yet to show he can kick on to a major score.

Moeen Ali (31, 96)

A sound contributor across the formats, the all-rounder’s primary role these days involves using his accurate off-breaks to contain and constrict through the middle overs. Willing and able to chip in with lower-order cameos, but no longer a reliable run-getter.

Chris Woakes (30, 88)

Has established himself as the go-to powerplay bowler and de facto leader of the attack over the past four years. Long-term knee problems made an unwanted reappearance over the winter, but his five-wicket haul in the last game against Pakistan removed lingering doubts.

Liam Plunkett (34, 82)

A remarkable 14 years on from his England debut the elder statesman of the side faces renewed competition for his starting spot. To keep it he will need to prove he is still able of finding the top end of his pace range, but who would adequately fill his niche of operating effectively through the middle of the innings?

Adil Rashid (31, 88)

Whisper it, but if England are to lift the trophy for the first time the softly-spoken, oft-misunderstood leg-spinner could be the likeliest hero of the hour. Yorkshire’s Rashid is the most prolific wicket-taker since the last World Cup and his googly has never been in better order.

Tom Curran (24, 17)

A brilliant showing in Australia’s Big Bash League looks to have elevated the Surrey man to a new level and he has never seemed more settled on the big stage. Loves to bowl his pick’n’mix selections at the death and a dangerous lower order hitter.

Jofra Archer (24, 3)

Left out of the preliminary squad when uncapped as a matter of good housekeeping, it did not take long for the Barbados-born tyro to become a must-pick. Generates serious pace from a gentle glide to the crease and has endless tricks up his sleeve.

Mark Wood (29, 41)

Fearing for his England future after a flat tour of Sri Lanka, the Durham quick roared back with a career-making trip in the West Indies. His troublesome ankle restricted him to one appearance against Pakistan, but by hitting 94mph after just a few balls he proved himself a unique weapon.

Liam Dawson (29, 3)

Has not been involved since picking up a side strain on the Sri Lanka tour in October. Dawson was not included in the expanded 17-man squad that defeated Pakistan, but continued to perform impressively for Hampshire and his left-arm spin was ultimately deemed a safer bet than Joe Denly’s leg-breaks.