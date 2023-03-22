News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
10 hours ago Major price hike of Galaxy chocolate bars leaves customers furious
5 hours ago Train strikes: RMT suspends strikes planned for March 30 and April 1
5 hours ago Boris Johnson Privileges Committee: what we learnt from hearing
7 hours ago Actor and star of Mary Poppins involved in car crash in Miami
8 hours ago Major incident at Leith Docks in Scotland as ship tips toward dock
9 hours ago Watch live as Boris Johnson faces MPs at Privileges Committee

Kyle Coetzer will bring a wealth of knowledge to Northern Diamonds believes Katie Levick

Katie Levick has hailed the appointment of Kyle Coetzer as a new Northern Diamonds assistant coach.

By Graham Hardcastle
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 21:50 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 22:13 GMT

Former Scotland captain Coetzer has retired from playing to take up his new role at Headingley, one which helps support head coach Dani Hazell.

Coetzer, 38, met Levick and the rest of the Diamonds squad on Monday and will travel to Desert Springs on their pre-season tour tomorrow.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The former Northants and Durham batter retires from the game with 159 international caps to his name, just short of 5,000 international runs and five hundreds.

Most Popular
Northern Diamonds' Katie Levick on the new coaching addition (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWPix.com)
Northern Diamonds' Katie Levick on the new coaching addition (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWPix.com)
Northern Diamonds' Katie Levick on the new coaching addition (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWPix.com)

“When Kyle’s name got thrown out to us at training, I was certainly impressed,” said leg-spinner Levick.“I’m an old county cricket fan, so I’ve known him from his days in the county game let alone leading Scotland. It’s definitely an exciting appointment for us.

“He’s someone fresh from the men’s side of the game, which is probably the only thing we’ve got missing from our staffing set-up.

“He’ll bring a wealth of knowledge, and he’s someone who is very fresh having been playing really recently. Hopefully he’ll give us that little bit of a different point of view heading into the season.

“Being a captain as well, he’ll bring a different dynamic.

Former Scotland international Kyle Coetzer is joining the Northern Diamonds coaching staff (Picture: SWpix.com)
Former Scotland international Kyle Coetzer is joining the Northern Diamonds coaching staff (Picture: SWpix.com)
Former Scotland international Kyle Coetzer is joining the Northern Diamonds coaching staff (Picture: SWpix.com)
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Hollie’s (Armitage) done such an amazing job for us, but to have an international captain in our ranks can only be a good thing for everyone.”

Coetzer joins fellow assistant coach Richard Waite on staff, while Tom Cant is currently the acting Academy head coach following Courtney Winfield-Hill’s December departure.

“I don’t ever think there’s a perfect time for a decision like this,” said Coetzer of his retirement. “But I’ve been considering my options for some time, and an opportunity came up which was too good to turn down.

“I’m extremely excited about the chance to work with such a high profile team.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The Northern Diamonds are one of the top sides in the country. They won the Rachael Heyhoe-Flint Trophy at Lord’s last season, and they’ve been performing pretty well in the last couple of years.

“To be involved with coaching a performance team at that level is really exciting.”

Australia ended India’s four-year unbeaten series streak on home soil and became the ICC’s number one ranked ODI side with a 21-run victory in Chennai.

The tourists chose to bat first, reaching 269 with opener Mitchell Marsh providing a run-a-ball 47.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

India looked in cruise control in their reply as Virat Kohli made 54 but Ashton Agar removed him and Suryakumar Yadav in consecutive balls to swing proceedings Australia’s way and ensure a 2-1 series win.

Kyle CoetzerKatie LevickHeadingleyScotlandAustralia