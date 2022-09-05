Lancashire CCC v Yorkshire CCC Roses updates

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Finlay Bean - handed his first-class debut in the Roses game. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

The 20-year-old has been given his chance after making three appearances in the Royal London Cup.

Bean hit the headlines recently when he scored 441 for the Yorkshire second team against Nottinghamshire at Lady Bay.

It was the highest individual innings in the club’s history and the highest achieved in second XI cricket.

Yorkshire, who have lost the toss and been asked to bowl on a sunny morning, have omitted Harry Duke, Matty Revis and Jack Shutt from their 14-man squad.

Jonny Tattersall captains Yorkshire for the first time in red-ball cricket with Steve Patterson - who is named in the side - having relinquished captaincy duties pending his departure at the end of the season.

Lancashire: Jennings, Wells, Bohannon, Croft, Vilas (captain), Balderson, Lavelle, Hartley, Bailey, Williams, Parkinson.