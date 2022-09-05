News you can trust since 1754
Lancashire CCC v Yorkshire CCC Roses updates

YORKSHIRE have handed a first-class debut to Finlay Bean in the Roses game against Lancashire at Old Trafford.

By Chris Waters
Monday, 5th September 2022, 10:10 am
Finlay Bean - handed his first-class debut in the Roses game. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
The 20-year-old has been given his chance after making three appearances in the Royal London Cup.

Bean hit the headlines recently when he scored 441 for the Yorkshire second team against Nottinghamshire at Lady Bay.

It was the highest individual innings in the club’s history and the highest achieved in second XI cricket.

Yorkshire, who have lost the toss and been asked to bowl on a sunny morning, have omitted Harry Duke, Matty Revis and Jack Shutt from their 14-man squad.

Jonny Tattersall captains Yorkshire for the first time in red-ball cricket with Steve Patterson - who is named in the side - having relinquished captaincy duties pending his departure at the end of the season.

Lancashire: Jennings, Wells, Bohannon, Croft, Vilas (captain), Balderson, Lavelle, Hartley, Bailey, Williams, Parkinson.

Yorkshire: Lyth, Hill, Bean, Kohler-Cadmore, Fraine, Waite, Tattersall (captain), Bess, Thompson, Patterson, Coad.

