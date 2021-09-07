The England batter is in line for a one-day international call-up for the forthcoming series against New Zealand, starting a week on Thursday.

Prior to that, however, the Diamonds play two 50-over games at Durham’s Emirates Riverside, against the Western Storm on Friday and against Thunder on Sunday.

The Diamonds, beaten by South East Stars in Sunday’s Charlotte Edwards Cup final at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, are firmly in contention to go one step further in the RHF Trophy.

Hollie Armitage’s side sit second in the eight-team table after four of seven games, one point behind Southern Vipers.

The top team advances directly through to the September 25 final at Northampton, while the second and third-placed teams advance to a semi-final eliminator on September 22. The team in second hosts that game.

Winfield-Hill, who batted superbly for 65 in Sunday’s semi-final victory over the Vipers in the Cup, said: “I’m keen to play this weekend. We’re not sure on (England) selection yet, and it’s pretty complicated with the bubbles. But I’m hoping that still allows us to play a game or two.

“There’s no better prep than playing games of cricket. Plus, I want to help us get towards the final in the 50-over competition.

“I love playing with these girls.

“If there’s an opportunity to play for the Diamonds, I’m always keen to take it. I take great pride in it. International cricket is no bigger deal to me than this. It’s on a par.

“Every game is equally as important. I really enjoy playing for my home team.”

Despite Sunday’s Cup final disappointment, which follows on from defeat in last season’s Rachael Heyhoe Flint final against the Vipers at Edgbaston, it is clear the Diamonds are doing some excellent work.

“To be in two finals in two years just shows the strength of the region,” said Winfield-Hill.

“It’s always bitter when you get to a final and don’t win, but when you’re always up there in the top one or two teams in the country then it shows that good things are happening.

“It’s about time the North are up and about and in amongst these Finals Days.

“We have a good blend of experience and youth with the Diamonds, players who’ve played a lot of cricket together.

“We have good variety in our bowling attack with all of our spinners.