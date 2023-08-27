ON A day of shocks, the leaders of the Bradford Premier League and Yorkshire Southern Premier League were both beaten.

Sheffield Collegiate’s defeat at home to Barnsley means that Tickhill are back on top of the Yorkshire Southern Premier by four points going into the Bank Holiday Monday matches.

Only opener Jack Timby (37) and captain Sam Hunt (31) troubled the scorers to any degree in Collegiate’s 130, with Ali Jahangir taking 3-24 and Liam Johnson 4-32.

Barnsley were set a DLS target of below 100 and won by six wickets, with the top four all making double figures.

WAITING GAME: Woodlands' Tim Jackson drives through the covers but the league leaders were beaten by Townville and have to wait until the last weekend of the season for the points they need to win the Bradford Premier title. Picture: Steve Riding.

Tickhill’s first eight all got starts in their 226 at Whitley Hall, led by Harry Swindells ((46) and Connor Fisher (36), and the hosts, chasing 210 from 42 overs, were dismissed for 152.

Jordan Neil (49 and 3-12) helped Appleby Frodingham defeat Wakefield Thornes in another rain-affected contest to climb to third, while Aston Hall and Hallam are the two teams to be relegated.

Townville did the league double over Woodlands in the Bradford Premier League, but the latter picked up seven bonus points – half of what they need to retain the title ahead of next weekend’s double header of fixtures.

Woodlands made 231, with Kieran Collins scoring 64 and Tim Jackson 50 as James Glynn (3-47) and Conor Harvey (3-54) kept them honest.

Rain lopped 30 overs off the contest, leaving Townville needing a DLS target of 137 from 20 overs, and they won by six wickets with 3.4 overs to spare, with Jack Hughes 40 not out.

The real drama came at the bottom, however, as Hanging Heaton and Pudsey Congs both won. It leaves Congs on 169 points, Hanging Heaton on 162 and Bankfoot on 154.

Bankfoot made 184-9 in their allotted 38 overs, with Dan Colehan (56) and Hamzah Iqbal (52) leading the way as James Byrne took 4-45.

Hanging Heaton were set a DLS target of 199 but found the man for the job in Bradley Wood, who scored 115 not out, including 16 fours and four sixes, as the winning post arrived with 3.2 overs to spare and eight wickets in hand.

Priestley Cup winners Bradford & Bingley made 172, being indebted to Jack Luxton (41no), Billy Whitford (35) and Yasir Abbas (35) as Sam Wisniewski took 6-63.

Congs then won by seven wickets, with Yohan Mendis (53), Hassan Butt (41) and Callum Oliver (35) in the runs.

Hanging Heaton do have much the tougher fixtures, however, facing Townville and Woodlands, while Bankfoot don’t have things much easier at Pudsey St Lawrence and New Farnley, Congs finishing with trips to Jer Lane and Farsley.

In Division One, Cleckheaton secured promotion with a 67-run win at second-placed Undercliffe, with Yousaf Baber’s 79 taking him past 1,000 league runs for the season, Lachlan Doidge also having a good day with 49 and 4-59.

The main titles in the Huddersfield League and Airedale & Wharfedale League have been settled, going to Moorlands and Collingham respectively.

Moorlands’ game at home to Hoylandswaine barely got underway due to rain, while Collingham chased down visitors Saltaire’s 229 in style, making 231-3, Greg Brown (76) and Leo Johnson (86) putting on 157 for the first wicket.