IT’s day one of the County Championship match between Leicestershire and Yorkshire at Grace Road.

Shan Masood's Yorkshire are seeking the win that would lift them off the foot of the County Championship Second Division ahead of next week's final round of games. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

10.15: There’s been some rain around in Leicester this morning – shock horror – and the start has been delayed.

There will an inspection at 10.45am and hopefully some cricket later in the day.

When the action begins, Yorkshire will be seeking the win that would lift them off the foot of the County Championship Second Division.

They are 14 points behind second-bottom Gloucestershire, who don’t play this week, and who finish up with a match against Sussex at Hove from next Tuesday.