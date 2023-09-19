All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
More and more pubs call last orders for the final time
39% of children can't see a dentist - and it's worse for adults
Liz Truss defends her record as prime minister in think tank speech
BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 announce smart TV platform - Freely
‘Absolute carnage’ at Butlin’s as flooding shuts down resort all week
NHS warns consultant and junior doctor strikes will disrupt care

Leicestershire CCC v Yorkshire CCC updates

IT’s day one of the County Championship match between Leicestershire and Yorkshire at Grace Road.
By Chris Waters
Published 19th Sep 2023, 10:35 BST
Shan Masood's Yorkshire are seeking the win that would lift them off the foot of the County Championship Second Division ahead of next week's final round of games. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.comShan Masood's Yorkshire are seeking the win that would lift them off the foot of the County Championship Second Division ahead of next week's final round of games. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
Shan Masood's Yorkshire are seeking the win that would lift them off the foot of the County Championship Second Division ahead of next week's final round of games. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

10.15: There’s been some rain around in Leicester this morning – shock horror – and the start has been delayed.

There will an inspection at 10.45am and hopefully some cricket later in the day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

When the action begins, Yorkshire will be seeking the win that would lift them off the foot of the County Championship Second Division.

Most Popular

They are 14 points behind second-bottom Gloucestershire, who don’t play this week, and who finish up with a match against Sussex at Hove from next Tuesday.

Yorkshire end their campaign from Tuesday against Worcestershire at Headingley.

Related topics:YorkshireLeicestershireYorkshire CCCLeicesterSussexHoveWorcestershireHeadingley