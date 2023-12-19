Levick and co ready to shine like diamonds again after signing new deals
The 32-year-old has agreed terms until 2025 in a major boost to the women’s team.
Levick took 63 wickets for Diamonds in the last two seasons alone - no other bowler in regional cricket claimed more.
During the course of her career, the Sheffield-born player has also represented Yorkshire, Northern Superchargers and Birmingham Phoenix with distinction, capturing 183 wickets in competitive List A cricket at an average of 17.4 and 161 wickets in competitive T20 action at 15.6.
Levick’s signature has been complemented by three other Diamonds’ players agreeing one-year extensions.
Batter Leah Dobson and all-rounders Emma Marlow and Phoebe Turner have signed until the end of 2024.
Alongside Levick, they were part of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy-winning team of 2022.
Another member of that side, the 19-year-old fast bowler Lizzie Scott, has penned her first professional deal with the Diamonds.
A product of the Durham and Northumberland systems, the Hexham-born Scott has been rewarded for some excellent performances since her competitive debut in 2022.
At the start of this year, Scott was part of the England squad which reached the final of the inaugural U19 women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa; Marlow also featured in that team.
Dani Hazell, the Diamonds’ coach, is thrilled to have secured the services going forward of the talented quintet.
“I’m delighted that we have secured these new contracts ahead of next season,” she said.
“They are all players we want to keep and have faith in, and what’s great to see is that there is a mix of youth and experience in those renewals.
“The team is very excited about the prospects we have ahead of next season.
“We have a good group, and that’s what gives us drive and optimism going forward.
“We want to build on last season, and it’s about looking at how we can improve and push on for trophies.”
Diamonds’ squad going into 2024: Hollie Armitage, Leah Dobson, Rebecca Duckworth, Katherine Fraser, Abi Glen, Grace Hall, Bess Heath, Sterre Kalis, Beth Langston, Katie Levick, Emma Marlow, Lizzie Scott, Rachel Slater, Phoebe Turner, Sophie Turner, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Jess Woolston.
