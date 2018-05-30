Liam Plunkett back as Eoin Morgan is given all clear for England ODI duty

Have your say

FIVE Yorkshire players have been named in England’s one-day international squads to face Scotland and Australia.

Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Plunkett, David Willey and Adil Rashid are in a 13-man party for the one-off match against Scotland in Edinburgh on June 10.

The quintet are also in a 14-man squad for the series of five one-day internationals against Australia from June 13-24.

England captain Eoin Morgan has been passed fit despite suffering a broken finger while fielding for Middlesex on Sunday.

There are no concerns over his fitness for England as they step up their preparations for next year’s World Cup, when they will be favourites to win the trophy on home soil.

Jos Buttler has been rested for the Scotland ODI, with Sam Billings deputising.

England bowler David Willey celebrates after dismissing Kane Williamson during the 1st ODI between New Zealand and England at Seddon Park on February 25, 2018. (Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Plunkett is back after missing the 3-2 series win against New Zealand in March due to a hamstring injury, replacing Craig Overton.

Australia Test captain Tim Paine will lead the tourists, while the tour will be Justin Langer’s first as head coach after he replaced ex-Yorkshire batsman Darren Lehmann. England recorded a 4-1 ODI win against Australia in January.

England squad v Scotland: Morgan, Ali, Bairstow, Billings, Hales, Plunkett, Rashid, Root, Roy, Stokes, Willey, Woakes, Wood.

England squad v Australia: Morgan, Ali, Bairstow, Buttler, T. Curran, Hales, Plunkett, Rashid, Root, Roy, Stokes, Willey, Woakes, Wood.