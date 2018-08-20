Saturday league review: Otley face fight for the crown from Burley

Have your say

Istikhar Hussain hit an undefeated half-century to take Follifoot to victory over Aire Wharfe leaders Otley, who saw Burley move to within 12 points of them with victory at Pool.

Hussain had taken 3-45 as Otley were bowled out for 158 before steering his side home with two balls to spare.

Jason Wright (73) and Lewis Bolton (49) put on 104 to help Burley to 226 and, despite the efforts of James Rosewarne (64) and David Amos (43), Pool came up 37 runs short.

Jack Kelly (73no) took bottom club Guiseley to victory and above Beckwithshaw, who look set for relegation a year after winning the title.

Sessay clinched a 15-run win at Harrogate to climb out of the Yorkshire North bottom two.

A half-century stand between Jacob Spencer (62) and Tim Hall (25) helped them to 209-8 and while Harry Stothard (72) helped the home side recover from losing four wickets with only 10 on the board, they could not quite finish the job.

Sessay’s place in the drop zone is taken by Driffield after Duncan Snell (98) eased York past 141.

Stuart Boyle (53) and Tom Neal (46) battled to give struggling Acomb a lifeline but with Sam Drury picking up 6-31 they were dismissed for 170 in reply to Scarborough’s 246-5. Darren Harland (63), Ben Elvidge (78) and Jonathan Read (41no) were the visitors’ main contributors.

Openers Andrew Bilton (128) and Tom Young (88) put on 186 and with Chris Bilton adding a half-century, Woodhouse Grange raced to 358-7. Clifton Alliance’s reply was led by Liam Hope-Shackley (63) and Kevin Bradley (54) but James Finch (5-68) made sure of Grange’s win.

Dulash Udayanga starred as Sheriff Hutton Bridge crushed Castleford. He ran out David Wainwright then took 3-9 and with Karl Carver (3-5) skittled out the home side for 51. Udayanga (28 no) wrapped things up.

Tom Loten (127no) and Bilal Anjum (53) put on 149 in Yorkshire Academy’s 251-6 but Pradeeptha Gunaratne (46) and a 138-run stand between Ryan Gibson (110) and Ryan McKendry (61) put Stamford Bridge on the way to a six-wicket win.

Bradford Premier leaders New Farnley clinched victory over Scholes in 6.3 overs after Andrew Brewster (4-29) and Alex Lilley (5-9) dismissed the visitors for 42.

An unbeaten 162 from Mark Robertshaw took Pudsey St Lawrence past title-rivals Hanging Heaton’s 286-7, which had included a stand of 166 between Gary Fellows and Nick Connolly.

Nick Lindley hit 104 but Cleckheaton struggled against Muhammad Bilal (4-47) and Chris Brice (5-60) and Tim Jackson (93no) and Cieran Garner (88no) steered Woodlands home.

Alex Stead (48) and Josh Wheatley (62) starred in Lightcliffe’s 242-5 before Wheatley (4-34) and Yassir Abbas (4-37) dismissed East Bierley for 185, Rizwan Ali making 53.

Jonathan Booth (61) led Townville to 180 and despite 60 from Jack Edgar, Bradford & Bingley fell nine short, Conor Harvey taking 7-49.

Mark Harrison (5-42) restricted Methley to 171, which included 63 from Adam Patel, but Farsley were dismissed cheaply, Matthew Waite and Adal Islam each picking up four wickets.

Openers James Wolfenden (46) and Jared Warner (116) put Yorkshire South leaders Wakefield Thornes on the way to 306-5 before Joe Medew-Ewen followed up a half-century with 6-53 to dismiss Whiston for 192.

Despite half-centuries from Stuart Guy and James Ward, Doncaster finished nine short of Treeton’s 202 which included 66 from Ridwaan Daya.

Alex Grimes (112) starred in Appleby Frodingham’s 228 and even though Dave Rodgers (78) gave Wickersley a solid start, four wickets each from Kieran Lindley and Siddharth Peepal saw the visitors to victory.

Awais Zia (70) and Johannes Bothma (6-32) starred as Aston Hall beat Hallam while Brian Sanders (82) led the way as Sheffield Collegiate overcame Cleethorpes for whom Jordan Cook took 5-65.

Hoylandswaine continue to march towards the Huddersfield League title, Muhammad Anwar (100no) starring in their win over Mirfield PC.

Robin Broom hit a century as Armitage Bridge beat Moorlands and Umer Yaqoob took 8-28 to put Delph & Dobcross on the way to victory at Golcar.