Yorkshire leagues round-up: Farsley throw title race wide open

Dan Hodgson and James Logan took Farsley to victory over Bradford League leaders New Farnley and blew the title race wide open with only 12 points between new leaders Pudsey St Lawrence and themselves in fourth place.

Chris Henry (5-47) had set the tone, helping dismiss Farnley for 118 and even though Farsley wickets tumbled, Hodgson (48) and Logan (32no) made sure of the four-wicket win.

Saints had a comfortable afternoon, Mark Robertshaw (71no) and Charlie Best (33no) easing them past Townville’s 123 target, while third-placed Hanging Heaton also had few problems after Tom Chippendale (4-27) and Callum Geldart (5-34) dismissed Scholes for 112.

Gary Fellows (61no) led the response but there was one consolation for Scholes, Jude Roberts became the league’s youngest wicket-taker at 14 years, one month and 24 days.

Tayyab Tahir (50) and Nick Walker (67) led the way in Cleckheaton’s 254-8, setting up a 102-run win over Lightcliffe, Andrew Deegan taking 5-28 in the reply.

East Bierley remain adrift at the bottom after a century stand between Jordan Laban (52no) and Matthew Waite (73) saw Methley pass their 174 total in which Raheel Ahmed and Danish Hussain both scored 43.

Openers Sam Frankland (94) and Tim Jackson (102) put on 185 in Woodlands’ 251-6 and a 5-20 spell from Kez Ahmed kept Bradford & Bingley in the bottom two.

York strengthened their grip at the top of Yorkshire North with victory over second-placed Woodhouse Grange. It was set up by an opening partnership of 202 between Duncan Snell (91) and Jack Leaning (117) who then took 4-34 to clinch a 119-run win.

Ryan Gibson, Ryan McKendry and Will Rhodes each hit centuries in Stamford Bridge’s 367-5 before Rhodes picked up 5-38 as Castleford collapsed from 153-2 to 196 all out.

Half-centuries from Adam Fisher and Robert Stevens and a 5-27 spell from Karl Carver gave Sheriff Hutton Bridge victory over Sessay while Ben Elvidge starred with 82 and three wickets as Scarborough beat Driffield.

Harry Brook (90) led the way as Yorkshire Academy beat Clifton Alliance by 68 runs despite the efforts of Scott Hopkinson (82).

Darcy O’Connor (56no) was top scorer in Acomb’s 212-8 but Corrie Keable (73) and George Ross (40no) ensured Harrogate’s six-wicket win.

Qaisar Ashraf hit nine fours and four sixes in an unbeaten 74 to take Wakefield Thornes to a five-wicket win at Hallam and extend their lead at the top of Yorkshire South to 34 points.

Second-placed Sheffield Collegiate crashed to a third successive loss, Johannes Bothma taking 5-47 as they came up 22 short of Aston Hall’s 269 which included a century from Awais Zia.

Barnsley took over second spot, Jonathan Trower (77), Harpreet Singh (136no) and Eli Richards (44no) seeing them past Whiston’s 273-7 which included a 141-run stand between Danny Kemp (76) and Sajid Khan (70).

Chris Siddall (59) and Neil Longhurst (97) helped Whitley Hall to 215 and Doncaster Town’s pursuit, led by Ali Waqas (69), ended with the scores tied.

Jake Smith’s unbeaten 54 helped Appleby Frodingham to 221-7 but Chris Cobb (60) and Greg Norton (56) led Treeton’s successful chase.

Gareth Purshouse (86) top scored in Wickersley’s 213-9 but Vusimuzi Sibanda (70) and Jordan Cook (59) put Cleethorpes on the way to victory.

In the Huddersfield Premiership, centuries from Mosun Hussain and Graeme Simpson took Delph & Dobcross to 391-9 before Umer Yaqoob (6-39) and Wasim Qasim (4-43) dismissed Mirfield PC for 85.

Charlie Roebuck included seven sixes in his 157 but still ended on the losing side, Nathan Rabnott (116) helping Moorlands past Broad Oak’s 306.

Honley’s Simon Kelly made 141 in their 305-5 and Timmy Taylor followed up a knock of 66 with 4-52 as he and Sam Denton (5-36) dismissed Shepley for 142.

Hoylandswaine took another step towards the title, Chris Holliday (70no) steering them past Cawthorne’s 149 with seven wickets in hand.

Top performance in Aire-Wharfe was Terry Pattinson’s century to take Ilkley to victory at Pool, while Ben Morley (86) and Stephen Brown (6-31) starred as Otley beat Bilton to stay top.