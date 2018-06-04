Yorkshire Leagues (Saturday): Alex Lees sparkles to give Yorkshire CCC selectors timely reminder

Have your say

Having already passed 500 runs in his first five matches, Yorkshire left-hander Alex Lees continued to shine in the Huddersfield Premier with his 86 putting leaders Hoylandswaine on the way to 250-9 at Cawthorne.

Jacob Deavin-Baker made a defiant half-century in the reply but Shakir Muhammed took 5-21 as the visitors won by 136 runs.

Ishan Rangana included 20 fours and seven sixes in his 151 not out to take Scholes to a six-wicket win over Thongsbridge. Despite six wickets from Yaasar Imitiaz, the visitors had set a 267-9 target with Jack Cassidy hitting 104, but Rangana had the last word.

Jack Brooks (4-46) and Javaid Ahmed (5-45) helped Kirkburton dismiss Golcar for 160 while Brett Randell (4-31 and 61no) starred as Honley beat Shepley.

Aidan Hawkesworth (51) and Muhammad Ali (52) led the way as Mirfield Parish Cavaliers passed struggling Delph & Dobcross’s 186 in which Umer Yaqoob hit a sparkling 51 off 22 balls.

Half-centuries from Harvey Booth, Sean Mee and Kyran Dill were the highlights of Broad Oak’s 43-run win over Moorlands.

James Wainman (86) and Mark Harrison (60no) helped Farsley to 235-7 before Patrick Kruger (6-55) ensured Methley were dismissed for 171.

Pudsey St Lawrence took over top spot in the Bradford Premier with a surprisingly comfortable win over previous leaders Hanging Heaton.

The visitors lost their last six wickets for 32 and Mark Robertshaw then hit an undefeated 85 as Saints won by eight wickets in 28.4 overs.

New Farnley moved up to second after Alex Lilley’s 8-36, which included three wickets in four balls, skittled Scholes for 67. Farnley’s 68-0 reply included 22 wides among 32 extras.

Lightcliffe took just 13.5 overs to clinch victory over East Bierley, who were dismissed for 83, Chris Greenwood taking 5-12.

The shock of the day came at Cleckheaton where Josh Thurwell (6-23) and Nick Walker (3-29) bowled out Woodlands for 68 and despite the efforts of Elliot Richardson (4-28), the home side eased home by five wickets.

Ritchie Bresnan hit 58 not out and put on 105 with Harry Clewett (53) as Townville recovered from 51-5 to 204-6. Bresnan then took 3-12 as Bradford & Bingley made 148 – Matthew Duce 41 and Ed Brown 50.

Billy Root (89no) and Simon Guy (50no) put on 127 as Yorkshire South leaders Sheffield Collegiate reached 188-3, which the Duckworth Lewis computer set as a 239 target for Cleethorpes.

Vusimuzi Sibanda (69) and Bill Kirby (50) made a good start but they closed 48 runs short.

Openers Jonathan Trower (58) and Boeta Beukes (51) put on 116 and Ali Jahangir picked up 5-38 as Barnsley beat Whitley Hall by 16 runs. Harry Bliss (47no) and Humphrey Emery (31no) steered Hallam past Aston Hall’s 141-6.

James Stuart (52) and James Ward (43) took Doncaster past Treeton’s 142-6, and Qaisar Ashraf’s 4-24 spell restricted Whiston PC to 99 to set up a win for Wakefield Thornes.

Luke Shutt (4-44) helped restrict Appleby Frodingham to 139-6 but Wickersley lost by 27 runs.

Yorkshire North was worst affected by the gloomy weather but a century stand between Mathew Revis (82) and Billy Whitford (77no) put Yorkshire Academy on path to victory over Driffield.

Duncan Snell followed up a 5-40 spell with 89 not out and with Jack Leaning (68no) led York to victory over Clifton Alliance.

In a 24 overs per side match, Harrogate came up nine runs short of Sheriff Hutton Bridge’s 159-8 – Mark Fisher 41 not out.

Otley remain top of Aire-Wharfe after an eight-wicket win over second-placed Follifoot, while champions Beckwithshaw continue to struggle, beaten by five wickets by Guiseley.