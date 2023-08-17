Marie Kelly’s ambition for the third instalment of The Hundred was to open the batting for a team.

She had hoped to do it at Trent Rockets, the franchise she represented in 2022. But when the Nottinghamshire-based team kept drafting big names like South African Lizelle Lee, the 27-year-old from Birmingham saw her name tumbling down the batting order.

Then in the closing stages of draft day, an opportunity was presented to her that she could not turn down.

“Trent were picking some really good players and they’ve got a really good side so I just thought maybe my opportunity wouldn’t be as great there as I was wanting,” said Kelly of the day in March when the women’s Hundred broke new ground with its inaugural draft.

Superchargers batter Marie Kelly has hit 100 runs in five games in the Hundred this year (Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

“For a couple of years I’ve been wanting to open the batting in a team, and I just decided not to go in the draft so I could position myself better and speak to a few of the coaches myself.

“I know (Superchargers head coach) Dani Hazell really well so when she offered me the role I couldn’t really turn it down, and I was glad to get the opportunity.

“I just thought I can guarantee my position at Superchargers as an opening player, I know the girls really well up here, so it felt like a great fit.”

The gamble has paid off for both parties. Kelly is opening the batting for the Superchargers and repaying the faith, smacking 100 runs from 84 balls faced in her five innings, and more importantly, helping the Headingley-based outfit win four of their five games.

Superchargers batter Marie Kelly hits out watched by Originals wicketkeeper Ellie Threlkeld during The Hundred match between Northern Superchargers Women and Manchester Originals Women in front of a record crowd at Headingley (Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

It has put Superchargers in unfamiliar territory, comfortably in third place in the eight-team league and within touching distance of a first trip to finals weekend at Lord’s on August 26/27.

“If you’d have offered us four out of five wins at the start of the competition we’d have gladly taken it,” Kelly told The Yorkshire Post at an event at the Adil Rashid Cricket Centre in Bradford.

“If we win the next couple we should be set for the eliminator or the final, so that’s our goal.”

Superchargers have three fixtures to secure their place, starting on Friday at London Spirit, continuing Sunday at Manchester Originals and concluding back at Headingley on Tuesday against Welsh Fire.

Marie Kelly, left, and Adil Rashid, back right, of the Northern Superchargers at an event in Bradford this week.

The last Hundred fixture at Headingley which saw Superchargers beat Manchester Originals, was played in front of a crowd in excess of 10,000 people - the highest ever for a domestic women’s fixture in England.

“That was an amazing crowd and it was great hearing them at the end,” said Kelly. “You felt the energy, you felt the vibes, and that was really cool to play in front of a record women’s crowd.

“It gives you a bit more adrenaline, a crowd like that can turn the nerves into excitement, makes you feel like you want to do it for the crowd, want to get them involved.”