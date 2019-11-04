Martyn Moxon glad to add Dawid Malan’s experience to Yorkshire CCC top order

YORKSHIRE director of cricket Martyn Moxon believes the club are getting a “highly-motivated” player joining their ranks with the arrival of Dawid Malan.

As well as harbouring ambitions of returning to the Test fold with England – he hasn’t featured in Joe Root’s side since August last year against India – Malan, who has signed a four-year deal at Headingey, is keen to help the White Rose end their wait for a first piece of silverware since the 2015 County Championship Division One title under Jason Gillespie.

“You look at our batting line-up at the moment and we have a lot of young players who are still learning their games, but not that much experience,” said Moxon.

“Obviously, Adam Lyth and Gary Ballance are the two most experienced batters that we have on the staff, so it is great to have another experienced batsman among our promising young players – hopefully his performances will give them confidence and help with their development.

“Dawid is a perfect signing for us in this time of our development. We are rebuilding our team and he is going to be a massive part of this going forward.

“He is obviously keen to rekindle his England Test career and he also has huge ambitions to come here and win trophies. We have a highly-motivated player coming to us and one with great talent.”

Martyn Moxon, left, pictured with former England head coach, Trevor Bayliss. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com