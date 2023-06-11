IT’S day one of the County Championship match between Derbyshire and Yorkshire at Chesterfield.

Matty Fisher was on flying form for Yorkshire in the County Championship match at Chesterfield. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

2.40: Yorkshire lose their first wicket as Fin Bean flashes a drive at Luis Reece to first slip, where Wayne Madsen takes a sharp reflex catch. Bean goes for 28, and Yorkshire are 61-1 in the 11th over.

2.35: A solid start to the Yorkshire reply, Adam Lyth and Fin Bean both reaching 24 to take the visitors to 52-0.

1.15: All over as Matty Fisher claims the last wicket, bowling Ben Aitchison for 12 to finish with career-best figures of 5-30 from 10.4 overs. Derbyshire are all-out for 111 in 31.4 overs, Ben Coad taking 3-28 and Jordan Thompson 2-33.

Shan Masood has had a remarkable run of success at the toss since joining Yorkshire. The captain has won it for the ninth time in 10 attempts at Chesterfield.

12.45: Matty Fisher claims his fourth wicket with the final ball of the opening over of his second spell, Mark Watt caught behind for 15. Derbyshire 94-9.

12.30: A second wicket for Jordan Thompson – and an eighth for Yorkshire – as Alex Thomson is caught-and-bowled for 20. It was a fine reflex catch by the Yorkshire all-rounder, moving to his left as the batsman was squared up by a delivery that he tried to hit to leg.

12.10: A seventh wicket falls as Leus du Plooy is trapped lbw by Jordan Thompson for 28. It was Thompson’s third ball after replacing Ben Coad, his first having seen him hobble away from the crease after injuring his foot and his second seeing him fall over after delivering the ball.

12.05: After the early clatter of wickets Derbyshire have now advanced to 50-6.

11.37: Derbyshire now 24-6 as Ben Coad traps Luis Reece lbw for a duck. Jonny Tattersall then spills a routine catch behind the stumps which would have left the hosts 26-7, reprieving Alex Thomson on two off Coad.

11.33: Derbyshire sink to a sorry 23-5 as Matty Fisher has Matthew Lamb caught at first slip by George Hill for four. The catch went to Adam Lyth at second slip, who juggled the ball to Hill.

11.24: Now a second wicket for Matty Fisher as he squares up Harry Came who edges to wicketkeeper Jonny Tattersall. Came departs for seven, and Derbyshire are 15-4.

11.15: Yorkshire pick up a third wicket as Ben Coad produces a fine delivery that nibbles away off the seam and takes the top of Wayne Madsen’s off stump. The dangerous Madsen is gone for four, and Derbyshire are in a heap of trouble at 15-3.

11.06: Now Matty Fisher strikes from the other end as Derbyshire slip to 8-2 from the penultimate delivery of the second over. It’s an even worse shot than Haider Ali’s as Guest throws the kitchen sink at a wide ball and is caught behind.

11.02: A great start for Yorkshire as Ben Coad strikes with the fifth ball of the match, trapping Haider Ali leg-before as the Pakistani tried to turn a straight delivery through mid-wicket. Derbyshire are 1-1.

10.35: Yorkshire have made three changes to the team that lost by one wicket in the club’s last Championship fixture against Durham at Chester-le-Street in mid-May.

Out go the departed overseas batsman Saud Shakeel, England’s Jonny Bairstow and pace bowler Mickey Edwards, and in come Finlay Bean, Jonny Tattersall and Ben Coad.

Yorkshire have omitted batsman James Wharton, leg-spinner Jafer Chohan and pace bowler Ben Cliff from the 14-man squad that was named for this game.

Yorkshire go into the match with confidence high after Wharton’s maiden first-team hundred helped them to a fifth successive T20 Blast victory on Friday night.

However, they are without a Championship win since April last year, seeking to end a 17-match winless sequence in the competition.

Derbyshire: Came, Ali, Guest, Madsen, du Plooy (captain), Reece, Lamb, Watt, Thomson, Aitchison, Lakmal.

Yorkshire: Lyth, Bean, Masood (captain), Malan, Hill, Tattersall, Revis, Thompson, Bess, Fisher, Coad.