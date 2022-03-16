Matthew Fisher: Who is the Yorkshire CCC pace bowler making his England debut against the West Indies?

TEST DEBUT: For Matthew Fisher, centre. Picture: Getty Images.

With Craig Overton withdrawing late on, 24-year-old Fisher was handed his first senior international cap by captain Joe Root.

Born in York, Fisher made his debut for his home county in 2013 aged just 15. He was allowed to postpone his GCSE French oral exam in order to make his Yorkshire debut as he broke a 91-year-old record to become the youngest cricketer to play in a competitive county game.

Two years later he took five wickets against Derbyshire in his T20 Blast debut. Fisher has experienced a large number of injury set-backs during his career which has limited his time on the cricket field.

He was named in the England Under-19 squad in 2013 and at the end of 2021 he played for England Lions against Australia A.

Last month, he was named in England's Test squad for the tour of the West Indies before making his debut in the second Test.

Fisher's talent was apparent from an early age, with the York cricketer standing out during the Yorkshire Post Schools Challenge final in 2011.