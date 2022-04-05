Big hitter: New Yorkshire signing, New Zealander Finn Allen, has an incredible strike rate of 175 runs per 100 balls. (Photo by Joe Allison/Getty Images)

But let no one say that they are not trying hard to rectify that record.

To the impressive signings of Pakistan duo Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf, the club has added a third overseas recruit in the form of Finn Allen.

The 22-year-old New Zealander is one of the world’s top T20 batsmen and should bring flair, firepower and fireworks aplenty.

New face: Pakistan's Shadab Khan has been signed to improve Yorkshire's one-day chances. Picture: Mike Hewitt/NMC Pool/PA Wire.

Allen’s strike-rate is 175 runs per 100 balls.

Clearly, this is a man who likes to take the grass out of the equation by clearing the rope as often as possible.

To put Allen’s strike-rate into context, of batsmen who have faced at least 250 balls in the 20-over format, only the lesser-known Ramesh Satheesan (a 40-year-old Romanian who has played 17 games) has a higher career figure (188). Allen consequently soars above even such swashbuckling luminaries as Kieron Pollard (151), AB de Villiers (150), Alex Hales (146), Liam Livingstone (144) and Jos Buttler (143).

And if the sample size is not particularly great at this stage of his career (Allen has made only 51 T20 appearances and had as many innings), the power and pedigree speaks for itself; he looks like a youngster on a sharp upward curve.

Power player: New Zealander Finn Allen looks an exciting signing for Yorkshire. ballsPicture: Kai Schwoerer/Getty

If that curve continues in the colours of the White Rose, Yorkshire’s supporters might even forgive him his 13 T20 appearances in the colours of the Red Rose last season.

Allen scored five for Lancashire in the Roses match at Headingley and 22 in the return game at Old Trafford, so at least the damage to the sweetest rose was not too severe.

What can be said with some degree of certainty is that Allen’s capture, along with that of leg-spinning all-rounder Khan and fast bowler Rauf, gives Yorkshire the look of genuine contenders to win the T20.

When one factors in the skill and burgeoning ability of their existing squad, they would be disappointed not to reach Finals Day at the very least.

That squad is brimming with batting pyrotechnics.

Jordan Thompson has a strike-rate of 165 from 41 innings, Harry Brook 146 from 59, and Adam Lyth 144 from 133.

Throw in Dawid Malan (until recently the world’s No 1-ranked T20 batsman), the explosive Tom Kohler-Cadmore, David Willey and Will Fraine, plus the bowling skills already in-house, and Yorkshire have the look of a force to be reckoned with.

Darren Gough, the Yorkshire interim managing director of cricket, who is clearly being given the resources with which to work despite the club’s parlous financial predicament, has signed Allen for games six-to-14 in the 14-match group stage.

Khan and Rauf will both feature in the first five fixtures and Khan for the last six too, with international commitments preventing a full stint.

“Our signings to date will give us some excellent options in the Blast, and I am thrilled to be able to add these talented players to an already exciting squad,” said Gough.

The former England fast bowler described Allen as “an explosive batsman and very good young player”.

The calibre of Gough’s signings cannot be faulted.

Allen, who hails from Auckland, scored 399 runs in the Blast last season at an average of 33.25. He is delighted to have switched Roses allegiance.

“I’m really looking forward to returning to county cricket for the upcoming Blast,” said a man who is currently playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League along with Yorkshire’s David Willey.

“I really enjoyed my first foray into the competition last season and am hungry to contribute to a successful campaign for Yorkshire. As luck would have it, I am currently spending a fair bit of time at RCB with David Willey, so it’s great to be able to establish that relationship prior to arriving.”

White-ball success this season is a target for Gough. Yorkshire have not won a one-day trophy of any description for 20 long years.

“I have been watching the team from afar over the past four or five years, and I think that we have lacked a couple of things that I would like to see,” he said. “I would like our one-day game to go in a different direction.”

With Khan, Rauf and now Finn on the books, Yorkshire hope finally to crack T20. They start their group campaign against Worcestershire at Headingley on May 25, with Finals Day (pencil it in lightly) at Edgbaston on July 16.

Yorkshire drew their three-day friendly against Leeds-Bradford at Weetwood.