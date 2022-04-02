‘No fear’ message as England prepare for Women’s World Cup final

The spin bowler claimed a maiden international five-for as England powered into the final with a 137-run victory over South Africa.

Ecclestone finished with figures of 6-36 as the Proteas were bowled for 156, in a match where Danni Wyatt top-scored with a maiden World Cup century in England’s 293-8.

England opened the tournament with three consecutive losses, but a fifth straight victory has seen Heather Knight’s side set up a final with Australia, and Ecclestone believes England have not been at their best so far.

Sophie Ecclestone of England. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

“I think when we lost three from three, there were a few tears in the changing room after the game,” the 22-year-old spinner said.

“I think everyone was very disappointed with how we’d gone, but I think the turning point was having a few meetings to just say that we had nothing to lose now, so just put what we do in training out into a game and go out with no fear.

England did not win a single game in the Ashes this winter and also lost to Australia in their World Cup opening game.

However, Ecclestone urged her side to put on a show in the final on Sunday in Wellington.

“Obviously it’s a great feeling getting through to the WC final. It’s something we’ve been working towards after we lost three games at the start so it’s great to get to the final and hopefully we can put on a show on Sunday,” she said.

Sunday’s final will be available for the nation to watch on free-to-air television.

Defending champions England are bidding to retain the trophy against the six-time winners at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch, New Zealand, with the match starting at 2am UK time.

Rights holders Sky Sports has announced the match will be shown on Sky Showcase, Pick and on YouTube.

Sky Sports managing director Jonathan Licht said: “This is an exciting moment for the country where fans will hopefully get to see England lift the Cricket World Cup once again.