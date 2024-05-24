Northern Diamonds coach Dani Hazell targets positive Charlotte Edwards Cup response at Headingley
Australian all-rounder Erin Burns took a career-best 5-25 at Trent Bridge against The Blaze on Thursday night, but it was not enough as the hosts’ won by four runs.
Despite Lauren Winfield-Hill (38) and Hollie Armitage (28) seeming to put them on track for a victory – Burns also chipping in with 22 – the Diamonds could not overhaul the 2023 runners-up.
It left the Diamonds needing an unlikely 19 from the final over and although Katherine Fraser launched a six over wide mid-wicket they came up short.
It leaves them without a win in the competition after two games.
“I felt we leaked a few runs towards the end of their innings,” said Hazell.
“That gave them I think a just-above-par score, which I think was reflected in the end of the game. We were a boundary away from a win in the end, which is a bit frustrating.
“You have to give credit to the opposition, they bowled really well and executed their plans well and shut us down a little bit.
"They created a bit of scoreboard pressure and although we lost a few wickets close together we still had the batters to get us home.
“But there is no hiding from it. We need to get a win on the board. We’ve got Central Sparks on Monday, which is a game that will show where we are.
"It is at Headingley on a pitch that we know and we’ll be looking to build some momentum from there.”