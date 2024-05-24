Northern Diamonds coach Dani Hazell targets positive Charlotte Edwards Cup response at Headingley

By Phil Harrison
Published 24th May 2024, 13:27 BST
NORTHERN DIAMONDS’ coach Dani Hazell revealed her frustration as she looks for her Northern Diamonds’ team to discover some momentum when they return to action in the Charlotte Edwards Trophy at Headingley on Monday.

Australian all-rounder Erin Burns took a career-best 5-25 at Trent Bridge against The Blaze on Thursday night, but it was not enough as the hosts’ won by four runs.

Despite Lauren Winfield-Hill (38) and Hollie Armitage (28) seeming to put them on track for a victory – Burns also chipping in with 22 – the Diamonds could not overhaul the 2023 runners-up.

It left the Diamonds needing an unlikely 19 from the final over and although Katherine Fraser launched a six over wide mid-wicket they came up short.

FRUSTRATED: Northern Diamonds' head coach, Dani Hazell. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.comFRUSTRATED: Northern Diamonds' head coach, Dani Hazell. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
FRUSTRATED: Northern Diamonds' head coach, Dani Hazell. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

It leaves them without a win in the competition after two games.

“I felt we leaked a few runs towards the end of their innings,” said Hazell.

“That gave them I think a just-above-par score, which I think was reflected in the end of the game. We were a boundary away from a win in the end, which is a bit frustrating.

“You have to give credit to the opposition, they bowled really well and executed their plans well and shut us down a little bit.

"They created a bit of scoreboard pressure and although we lost a few wickets close together we still had the batters to get us home.

“But there is no hiding from it. We need to get a win on the board. We’ve got Central Sparks on Monday, which is a game that will show where we are.

"It is at Headingley on a pitch that we know and we’ll be looking to build some momentum from there.”

