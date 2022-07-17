Northern Diamonds continue to sparkle with unbeaten record in Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy

Diamonds made it three wins out of three by restricting the home side to 214-6 from their 50 overs and then chasing down the target comfortably, reaching 215-5 with 64 balls to spare.

After Sparks chose to bat, only Eve Jones (91, 128 balls) imposed any command over a tight collective bowling effort by the visitors. Emma Marlow led the way with 2-37 while there was a wicket apiece for Rachel Slater, Leigh Kasparek and Linsey Smith..

Diamonds then organised the chase to perfection, based around two decisive partnerships.

LEADING LADY: Captain Hollie Armitage led the successful Northern Diamonds run chase at Central Sparks Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com

Openers Laura Winfield-Hill (50) and Smith added 74 in 15 overs and third-wicket pair Hollie Armitage (60 not out from 63 balls) and Sterre Kalis (46,) put on 108 in 18.

Jones dominated the Sparks innings but support for her from the rest of the top order was fleeting. Stephanie Butler, Thea Brookes and Ami Campbell all reached double figures but failed to get to 20 as disciplined Diamonds bowling pared away at the batting.

Jones was closing in on a well-deserved century when she was smartly stumped by Winfield-Hill off Kasperek and it was left to Abigail Freeborn (48 not out) to lift the total over 200. The innings contained only 12 fours and no sixes.

Sparks’ total appeared to be around 20 or 30 light and so it transpired after Winfield-Hill and Smith provided Diamonds with exactly the platform they needed.

Northern Diamonds' Lauren Winfield-Hill scored a half-century in the six-wicket win over Central Sparks on Saturday. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com

Leg-spinner Hannah Baker removed both openers but Armitage and Kalis settled any Diamonds nerves with another strong stand.

Grace Potts returned to the attack to have Kalis caught and trap Pheobe Turner lbw but the double blow came too late for the Sparks who were left to digest their second defeat in three Rachael Heyhoe Flint games.

Afterwards, Diamonds captain Hollie Armitage was understandably delighted.

“We are really chuffed with that performance,” said Armitage.

“Today was a tough day with the weather but it was a really clinical performance from the girls.

“Our openers set the tone and from there we really progressed and I am chuffed that we have won three out of three.

“I think today just proved the shift we have made in our fielding.

“It was tough with a big boundary and the heat but people were doing the hard yards and chasing the ball down to restrict them to a total under 250.

“Everyone has chipped in today and we are happy with the win and a bonus point.