Northern Diamonds hoping to snuff out Blaze in race for Charlotte Edwards Cup top spot

In-form Katie Levick and the Northern Diamonds are relishing a pivotal fixture in their bid for Charlotte Edwards Cup glory, with league leaders the Blaze visiting the Seat Unique Riverside in Durham on Friday (2.30pm).
By Graham Hardcastle
Published 1st Jun 2023, 16:45 BST

The Diamonds and the Blaze are leading the pack with four wins from four so far in the seven-game group stage, which sees the top three places secure Finals Day qualification on June 10.

The Diamonds, on 17 points - a point behind the Blaze, are very much on course for that. They need just one win from their remaining three games to secure a place at Finals Day.

But they are desperate to simplify their task by finish top of the group.

Northern Diamonds’ Katie Levick and team-mates celebrate the win over Sunrisers on Sunday (Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWPix.com)Northern Diamonds’ Katie Levick and team-mates celebrate the win over Sunrisers on Sunday (Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWPix.com)
Northern Diamonds' Katie Levick and team-mates celebrate the win over Sunrisers on Sunday (Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWPix.com)

If they do that, they will qualify directly for the early evening final at New Road a week on Saturday rather than having to play in the effective semi-final earlier in the day.

“We’ve seen how important getting straight into that final can be,” said leg-spinner Levick.

“Both teams who’ve won this competition so far (South East Stars in 2021 and Southern Vipers last year) have got straight through to that final.

“It’s a tough ask to win back-to-back games on the day. It can be done, of course, but you want to make it as easy as possible.

Northern Diamonds' Katie Levick (l) celebrates dismissing Western Storm's Fran Wilson. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWPix.com)Northern Diamonds' Katie Levick (l) celebrates dismissing Western Storm's Fran Wilson. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWPix.com)
Northern Diamonds' Katie Levick (l) celebrates dismissing Western Storm's Fran Wilson. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWPix.com)

“We showed with the Heyhoe Flint stuff last year just what winning all your games and getting through top can do. It puts you in such a confident place.”

