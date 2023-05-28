KATIE LEVICK took five wickets as Northern Diamonds continued their perfect start to the Charlotte Edwards Cup and remain on course for Finals Day after a 35-run win over Sunrisers at Headingley.

Leah Dobson’s 47 and late firepower from Bess Heath lifted the hosts to a total of 172-7 which always appeared a tough ask for a Sunrisers side who had lost their first three matches.

A superb bowling display from Diamonds – led by Levick’s 5-19 – ensured Sunrisers fell well short and remain bottom of the standings.

"I think it is one of my better days out in a Diamonds shirt,” said a delighted Levick afterwards. “It all went to plan today which is lovely.

ON YOUR WAY: Northern Diamonds’ Katie Levick celebrates with team-mates after taking the wicket of Sunrisers’ Alice Macleod. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

“We did well to restrict them after putting a good total on the board. It was a really good team performance.

"Someone different has done something in every game and it shows the strength in depth in our team. We thought this could be our format this year and to go four from four has backed that up.”

Having won the toss and chosen to bat, the in-form Diamonds made a strong start to their innings.

Lauren Winfield-Hill crunched two fours in the opening over as the experienced opener looked to set the pace.

She had moved to 19 from 13 balls before lofting Kelly Castle straight to Abtaha Maqsood.

Holly Armitage got her innings under way with another glorious four before opener Leah Dobson struck four boundaries in a row to push Diamonds on to 48-1 at the end of the powerplay.

But their momentum was checked in the seventh over as Armitage picked out Castle to hand Grace Scrivens her first wicket.

Dobson fell for 47 after picking out Scrivens at long-on off the bowling of Joanne Gardner and with five overs remaining, the hosts were 113-3.

Heath launched Castle for successive sixes before being stumped for 31 from just 14 balls as Castle hit back with an excellent yorker.

After Katharine Fraser fell for four, Chloe Tryon and Abi Glen scored 14 from the final over to lift the Diamonds to 172.

Much of Sunrisers’ hopes of chasing that imposing target rested with South African Dane van Niekerk and she began in fine fashion.

The 30-year-old hit 15 from the opening over, including a big six off Fraser.

But Lizzie Scott got the prized wicket in the second over as Van Niekerk edged behind to depart for 14.

At the halfway stage the visitors were 70-3, needing another 103 to win.