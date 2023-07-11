Northern Diamonds stutter as Thunder earn first Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy win of season

Naomi Dattani starred with bat and ball as Thunder registered their first win of this season’s Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy with a six-wicket victory over Northern Diamonds in York.

Dattani claimed four wickets to help bowl Diamonds out for 167 and played a crucial innings of 46, sharing a 98-run stand with Deandra Dottin – who made 54 – as Thunder completed their chase with 12.2 overs to spare.

Lauren Winfield-Hill top-scored for Diamonds with 33, but their total never appeared enough as the defending champions slipped to their fourth defeat of the competition.

“It was tricky out there first up, losing the toss we wanted to have a bowl as well and they were getting it to do a bit off the pitch with seamers and spinners,” said Diamonds’ Katie Levick, pictured, who took 2-42.

“It was just about battling hard and long out there and we didn’t quite manage to do that as a batting unit. It was always going to be tough in the second half.

“They didn’t need to take the risky options and they didn’t. They batted really smart. Coming off the 20 over mark we didn’t manage to make those smart decisions consistently and for long periods of time.

“They were very disciplined so credit to them.”

Openers Winfield-Hill and Sterre Kalis began patiently but solidly, reaching 37 without loss after 10 overs.

Winfield-Hill was the first wicket to fall – superbly caught behind by Ellie Threlkeld to hand Dattani her first scalp.

Kalis departed six balls later, bowled by Laura Jackson for 21, to leave Diamonds 58-2 after 14.1 overs.

From there, the hosts struggled to build any momentum.

Hollie Armitage fell for six, bowled by Dattani, before Marlow was run out for nine by Liberty Heap.

Dottin ran Bess Heath out for 17 before Chloe Tryon was bowled by Fi Morris for 14.

Leah Dobson started brightly, launching a couple of excellent boundaries, but Heap struck twice in the 36th over to dismiss her for 13 and Lizzie Scott for six to leave Diamonds struggling on 136-8.

Katie Levick tried to offer late impetus with two boundaries off Dottin, but Dattani (4-16) returned to wrap the innings up, having Levick caught by Morris for 11 before Grace Hall edged behind for 13.

Thunder began their chase of a modest target with intent, reaching 32-1 after five overs – Seren Smale perishing a ball earlier, bowled by Lizzie Scott for a brisk 15.

Levick offered Diamonds hope, as first Emma Lamb was trapped lbw for 21 and Morris went for a duck three balls later.

At the halfway mark, Thunder were 93-3, needing another 75.

Dottin reached her half-century from 88 balls in the 37th over before Dattani was trapped lbw by Tryon to end their decisive stand with just 12 more needed.

Threlkeld hit the winning run as Thunder ended their wait for a win.

"It is so good to get the first win on the board,” said Dattani.