Northern Diamonds suffer third straight defeat as Katie George provides the Sparks

A Katie George-inspired Central Sparks chased down a 164 target in 19 overs at Headingley to maintain their excellent recent form and pile more misery on defending Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy champions Northern Diamonds, winning by five wickets.

A rain-ravaged fixture was completed with two balls remaining following rain showers all day. Former England all-rounder George starred with 2-46 from seven overs of left-arm seam and then 56 off 35 balls.

The Diamonds were in a healthy position on 223-4 from 34 of 37 scheduled overs, with rain taking the players from the field at 3.20pm after a delayed start.

When play resumed at 4.45pm, the Sparks were set their target, which they reached amidst an entertaining finale thanks to George’s best 50-over score this summer - her first campaign with the Midlanders.

Northern Diamonds' Sterre Kalis had to borrow kit having played for the Netherlands in Utrecht 24 hours earlier (Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com)

The Diamonds have lost their last three matches to dent their title defence and drop out of the top three qualifying places.

Diamonds captain Hollie Armitage accelerated into a fine 66 off 56 balls, while Bess Heath crashed an unbeaten 49 off 31. They shared 66 inside seven overs for the fourth wicket from 131-3 in the 26th over.

The Diamonds got off to a fluent but not blistering start as Lauren Winfield-Hill and Sterre Kalis, pictured, shared 60 inside 12 overs.

Winfield-Hill made 28, while Kalis made 36 less than 24 hours after representing the Netherlands in a T20 international against Thailand in Utrecht.

Such was the tight turnaround that Kalis’s kit was stuck on a flight, and she was forced to use an old bat of hers and some borrowed kit from team-mates. But she played confidently as the Sparks erred in line and length.

England fast bowler Issy Wong was the main culprit, regularly bowling full tosses which were dispatched to the fence. The innings slowed up after the off-spin of Georgia Davis bowled Winfield-Hill and Kalis was caught behind off George’s left-arm seam.

Emma Marlow later fell to a smart diving catch by Bethan Ellis at cover off George, paving the way for Armitage and Heath to really open up.

Forty four runs came in three overs though Armitage, having reached her fifty in 51 balls, fell to a stunning diving catch by Erin Burns on the run from long-on off Davis. Only two more overs were possible in the Diamonds innings before rain.

When play resumed, the Sparks started their chase well, reaching 40 without loss in the fifth over.

Australian Burns was first to go when caught at mid-on off Jess Woolston’s seam. Katie Levick bowled a sweeping Abbey Freeborn shortly afterwards. Eve Jones, for 26, then scooped Grace Hall’s slingy seam to short fine-leg.

But George, helped by former Diamond Ami Campbell, reached 50 off 30 balls and took the target to nine off the last two overs. She shared 72 with fourth-wicket partner Campbell (27).

