MATTHEW POTTS is urging critics of The Hundred to be “patient with it” and “almost to accept it just for the time being”.

The England seam bowler believes that its detractors should give it longer before writing it off.

The competition will enter its third year in August - long enough for many to have concluded that it is the worst thing since unsliced bread.

However, Potts, who plays for the Headingley-based side Northern Superchargers, is hopeful that it will grow on people in the way that Twenty20 did back in the day.

GIVE IT TIME: Northern Superchargers' Matthew Potts believes critics of the The Hundred may have proved to be too hasty and should give it more time to bed in. Picture: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Speaking at a promotional event in Birmingham for this summer’s Hundred, with Superchargers kicking off their campaign with a home match against Birmingham Phoenix on August 3, Potts said: “If you look back at the history of T20 cricket, that wasn’t accepted straight away, was it?

“There was quite a bit of resistance around that.

“With everything there’s going to be critics of it, I think. All I would say to the critics is be patient with it - almost accept it just for the time being and see how you feel in a couple of years when the tournament has had time to bed itself into the game.

“Of course, there will always be out-and-out objectors, and everyone is entitled to their own opinion.

INTERNATIONAL CALLING: Matthew Potts celebrates with England team mate Stuart Broad after taking the wicket of South Africa's Kagiso Rabada at Lord's in August last year. Picture: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

“I just think there could be a few people that were a little bit quick to jump on the bandwagon.”

Potts, 24, epitomises what seems to be a clear dividing line concerning The Hundred: namely, between those employed/involved in it, who seem mostly in favour, and the majority of existing cricket supporters who are not in favour, due largely to its effect on the rest of the men’s county schedule.

Of course, organisers argued that The Hundred was not trying to woo existing cricket supporters - more those who, if asked to define the word “cricket”, would be more likely to reply with the words “chirping insect” than “a game played with a bat and a ball”.

What cannot be disputed is the positive impact that The Hundred has had on the women’s game, which has soared in popularity in recent years.

Ditto that there are plenty of people who do like 100-ball cricket.

“I see it as great for the game,” said Potts. “Not only has it brought out equality and inclusivity for everyone, it’s bringing on the women’s game greatly, which can only be good.

“You look at the fan base as well. Kids are coming to cricket grounds. They’re enjoying it, it’s fast-paced, it’s exciting. What more could you want as a little fan?

“You want to try and immerse them in the experience that we get as players, like we’re having fun, we’re excited by it, and they’re having that as well.”

Potts continued: “Look, I enjoy playing it, otherwise I wouldn’t be putting my name back in.

“It’s something that we really, really enjoy - fast-placed, fun, big occasions, big crowds. As a professional cricketer, you want to play in front of big crowds.

“That’s the most exciting and fun part of the job.”

In the meantime, the arguments will rage as to the benefits or otherwise of The Hundred, perhaps the most divisive concept that the English game has seen.