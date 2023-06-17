Northern Superchargers draftee Phoebe Franklin on strength of women's game and growth of the Hundred

Nearly a decade into her career as a cricketer and Phoebe Franklin is steadily making her way north.

The 25-year-old all-rounder from Greenwich in London began representing Kent’s girls team at 11. By age 16, Kent deemed her good enough to represent the women’s team.

By 2021, and with appearances for South East Stars under her belt, Franklin signed with Birmingham Phoenix for the inaugural Hundred tournament, staying in the Second City for the tournament’s second incarnation last summer.

For 2023, however, Franklin is a Northern Superchargers player having been taken in the first ever Hundred women’s draft in March.

Phoebe Franklin of South East Stars warms up ahead of the Charlotte Edwards Cup match between South East Stars and Northern Diamonds at The Kia Oval on May 26, 2023 (Picture: Ben Hoskins/Getty Images for Surrey CCC)

“I had no inclination where I was going to play,” Franklin recalls of draft day. “That was part of the excitement with the draft being brought into the women’s game for the first time.

“A lot of people were looking to change teams so the draft process was really exciting, people being picked up from different teams.

“I was just hoping for more of an opportunity in different places so I made myself available for the draft to see where I landed.”

The month-long tournament doesn’t start until August, and she does not have to report to training camp until a week before the season, but already Franklin is buying in.

Phoebe Franklin, right, and Brydon Carse of the Northern Superchargers at Headingley earlier this week.

On Tuesday, she drove up to Headingley to join Superchargers men’s player Brydon Carse in giving cricket taster sessions to 500 pupils from across 12 local schools. “Days like this were really important for me, I started playing cricket at a similar event to this when a cricket coach came into my school,” Franklin tells The Yorkshire Post. “It was where my love of the sport came from.”

The opportunities young girls now have in cricket are a different world to what was on offer to Franklin. She only signed her first professional contract last autumn having worked as a primary school teacher.

Now she is dreaming of putting a good enough season together to catch the eye of the England selectors, as well as playing more franchise cricket around the world.

“I could never have envisaged that at this age,” she says, looking down at the Headingley pitch. “There was no pathway, it was either you’re playing for England or you’re playing for your county, whereas now we can use the regional set-up and the Hundred – which has brought new excitement to the women’s game – as a stepping stone.”

Phoebe Franklin in her South East Stars uniform (Picture: Alex Broadway/Getty Images for South East Stars)

