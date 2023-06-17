All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault
Outrage as Milly Dowler murderer granted permission to marry in prison

Northern Superchargers draftee Phoebe Franklin on strength of women's game and growth of the Hundred

Nearly a decade into her career as a cricketer and Phoebe Franklin is steadily making her way north.
Nick Westby
By Nick Westby
Published 17th Jun 2023, 06:15 BST

The 25-year-old all-rounder from Greenwich in London began representing Kent’s girls team at 11. By age 16, Kent deemed her good enough to represent the women’s team.

By 2021, and with appearances for South East Stars under her belt, Franklin signed with Birmingham Phoenix for the inaugural Hundred tournament, staying in the Second City for the tournament’s second incarnation last summer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For 2023, however, Franklin is a Northern Superchargers player having been taken in the first ever Hundred women’s draft in March.

Most Popular
Phoebe Franklin of South East Stars warms up ahead of the Charlotte Edwards Cup match between South East Stars and Northern Diamonds at The Kia Oval on May 26, 2023 (Picture: Ben Hoskins/Getty Images for Surrey CCC)Phoebe Franklin of South East Stars warms up ahead of the Charlotte Edwards Cup match between South East Stars and Northern Diamonds at The Kia Oval on May 26, 2023 (Picture: Ben Hoskins/Getty Images for Surrey CCC)
Phoebe Franklin of South East Stars warms up ahead of the Charlotte Edwards Cup match between South East Stars and Northern Diamonds at The Kia Oval on May 26, 2023 (Picture: Ben Hoskins/Getty Images for Surrey CCC)

“I had no inclination where I was going to play,” Franklin recalls of draft day. “That was part of the excitement with the draft being brought into the women’s game for the first time.

“A lot of people were looking to change teams so the draft process was really exciting, people being picked up from different teams.

“I was just hoping for more of an opportunity in different places so I made myself available for the draft to see where I landed.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The month-long tournament doesn’t start until August, and she does not have to report to training camp until a week before the season, but already Franklin is buying in.

Phoebe Franklin, right, and Brydon Carse of the Northern Superchargers at Headingley earlier this week.Phoebe Franklin, right, and Brydon Carse of the Northern Superchargers at Headingley earlier this week.
Phoebe Franklin, right, and Brydon Carse of the Northern Superchargers at Headingley earlier this week.

On Tuesday, she drove up to Headingley to join Superchargers men’s player Brydon Carse in giving cricket taster sessions to 500 pupils from across 12 local schools. “Days like this were really important for me, I started playing cricket at a similar event to this when a cricket coach came into my school,” Franklin tells The Yorkshire Post. “It was where my love of the sport came from.”

The opportunities young girls now have in cricket are a different world to what was on offer to Franklin. She only signed her first professional contract last autumn having worked as a primary school teacher.

Now she is dreaming of putting a good enough season together to catch the eye of the England selectors, as well as playing more franchise cricket around the world.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I could never have envisaged that at this age,” she says, looking down at the Headingley pitch. “There was no pathway, it was either you’re playing for England or you’re playing for your county, whereas now we can use the regional set-up and the Hundred – which has brought new excitement to the women’s game – as a stepping stone.”

Phoebe Franklin in her South East Stars uniform (Picture: Alex Broadway/Getty Images for South East Stars)Phoebe Franklin in her South East Stars uniform (Picture: Alex Broadway/Getty Images for South East Stars)
Phoebe Franklin in her South East Stars uniform (Picture: Alex Broadway/Getty Images for South East Stars)

Early-bird tickets for the four Superchargers double-headers at Headingley are available until June 27. Ticket prices are: adults starting from £15, under-16s at just £5 and kids aged five and under free.

Superchargers fixtures are:Thursday 3 August, Northern Superchargers v Birmingham Phoenix, Headingley Stadium, double header, 15:00;

Friday 11 August, Northern Superchargers v Oval Invincibles, Headingley Stadium, double header, 15:00;

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sunday 13 August, Northern Superchargers v Manchester Originals, Headingley Stadium, double header, 11:00;

Tuesday 22 August, Northern Superchargers v Welsh Fire, Headingley Stadium, double header, 15:00;

Related topics:KentHeadingleyLondon