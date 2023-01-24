Northern Superchargers have revealed their fixtures for The Hundred for the 2023 season.

The Hundred returns on Tuesday, August 1, with Headingley Stadium set to play host to several games throughout the month.

Northern Superchargers men’s and women’s teams play opening double-header at Headingley on Thursday, August 3.

The Hundred Final set for Sunday, August 27, at Lord’s.

Superchargers bowler Alice Davidson-Richards celebrates after taking the wicket of Maia Bouchier during the Hundred match between Northern Superchargers and Southern Brave at Headingley on August 31, 2022 in Leeds (Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

More than half a million people attended games during The Hundred’s second year in 2022, including a record-breaking 271,000 watching live women’s fixtures across the competition and Headingley Stadium saw record attendances for the women's games.

There will be an initial, exclusive window to purchase tickets from March 1-14 for anyone who has previously bought tickets for The Hundred.

Those yet to attend can sign up in advance at thehundred.com for priority ticket access from April 5-8.

Tickets will then go on general sale on Thursday, April 20.

Superchargers coach Ottis Gibson looks on during the Hundred match between Northern Superchargers and Southern Brave at Headingley on August 31, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Tickets this year remain great value in line with 2022 pricing, with prices set at £5 for juniors aged 6-15, free for children five and under, and adults starting from £10.

Northern Superchargers fixtures (all games men’s and women’s double headers)

Thursday 3 August: Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix, Headingley, women 15:00, men 18:30

Sunday 6 August: Southern Brave vs Northern Superchargers, Ageas Bowl, women 11:00, men 14:30

Wednesday 9 August: Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers, Trent Bridge, women 11:30, men 15:00

Friday 11 August: Northern Superchargers vs Oval Invincibles, Headingley, women 15:00, men 18:30

Sunday 13 August: Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals, Headingley, women 11:00, men 14:30

Friday 18 August: London Spirit vs Northern Superchargers, Lord’s, women 15:00, men 18:30

Sunday 20 August: Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers, women 11:00, men 14:30

Tuesday 22 August: Northern Superchargers vs Welsh Fire, Headingley, women 15:00, men 18:30

Saturday 26 August: The Hundred Eliminator, The Kia Oval, women 14:30, men 18:00

