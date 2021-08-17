It comes to something when one of the tournament’s biggest cheerleaders has apparently not been following it too closely.

Why, perhaps the England white-ball captain is a closet traditionalist after all.

Superchargers might have run out of charge before their final game against Phoenix, but they were still keen to sign off with a win against a team who knew that victory would seal first place and a spot in the final.

Yorkshire's Tom Kohler-Cadmore scored 71 for Northern Superchargers. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

As it was, Phoenix rose from the grasses to claim an eight-wicket triumph and will meet the winner of Friday’s eliminator between Southern Brave (Morgan’s other tip) and Trent Rockets in the final at Lord’s the following day, while Superchargers reflect on a record of three wins, four defeats and one no-result – an identical one to that of their women.

It was not all bad news for the men in purple. Tom Kohler-Cadmore, the Yorkshire batsman, struck 71 from 44 balls with five sixes and four fours, his highest score of a season in which he is averaging 14 in the Championship and had previously made only one fifty – 53 at Worcester in the T20.

Kohler-Cadmore gave Superchargers a flying start, thumping 44 out of 65-0 from the 25-ball powerplay and adding 95 from 54 with opening partner Chris Lynn, whose 34 was the only other notable effort.

Pace off the ball scuppered the hosts, Liam Livingstone’s spin yielding 3-25 as Superchargers mustered only 78 from 75 after their sizzling start, closing on 143-8.