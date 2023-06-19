OTTIS GIBSON branded elements of Yorkshire’s performance “unacceptable” as they crashed to a record-breaking T20 defeat which raised serious doubts about their ability to win the competition for the first time.

Yorkshire suffered their heaviest defeat by a runs margin in the format (144) and were bowled out for their lowest T20 total (68) on an humiliating day against Derbyshire in Chesterfield.

Ben Mike, the 24-year-old pace bowler signed last season, conceded 1-74 from four overs - Yorkshire’s worst T20 analysis and the sixth-most expensive anywhere in the world.

Yorkshire had gone into the game with spirits high after six straight wins (seven if one includes the County Championship triumph at the same ground last week).

Ottis Gibson, the Yorkshire head coach. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

But this was an alarming capitulation against the side third-bottom of the North Group as Yorkshire slipped from second to fourth in the table and saw their net run-rate plummet, a tie-breaker if sides finish level on points.

“When we’re good, we’re very good; when we’re bad, we can be spectacularly bad like we were today,” said Gibson, the Yorkshire head coach, whose team return to action against Northamptonshire at Headingley on Tuesday, their 11th match in the 14-game group stage.

“We just have to draw a line and move on. We’ve just said in the dressing room, ‘The law of probability says we were going to lose at some point.’ The difficulty is the nature of the defeat.

“The way we were bowled out in 10 or 11 overs is unacceptable to be honest, but the thing about the Blast is that there’s a game in two days. There’s no time to dwell on it.”