A village cricket club from East Yorkshire will be flying the flag for the White Rose this weekend as the only club from the county left in a national competition which will see the final played at Lord’s.

Patrington Cricket Club of the York and District Senior League will travel to Cheshire on Sunday to face Stayley Cricket Club in the last 16 of the national stage of the Voneus Broadband Village Cup after coming through five rounds of the competition already.

The Village Cup, which was set up by the Cricketer Magazine in 1972, sees over 300 villages from across the country battle it out for the chance to play at the Home of Cricket where village cricketers get to follow in the footsteps of some of the world’s greatest ever players by dining in and walking through the world-famous Long Room on their way out onto the to play.

Patrington, a large village and civil parish in the East Riding of Yorkshire, first entered their cricket team into the Village Cup in the early 1990’s but will be making their first ever appearance in the last 16.

Patrington Cricket Club are in the last 16 of the National Village Cup.

Club vice-captain Danny Collinson said: “I remember memorable trips in the early to mid-noughties to places like Spofforth and Staxton where despite the result the club always enjoyed themselves and were always made to feel welcome by their hosts.

“But, being the last club from Yorkshire left in the competition is something to be proud of as there are lots of good teams from the region who enter the competition.

“I’d be lying if I said the prospect of playing at Lord’s hasn’t been mentioned.

"It would be a dream to play there. We’re just going to keep giving 100 per cent to try to fly the Yorkshire flag for as long as possible!”

The National Village Cup final is played at Lord's in September (Picture: Jed Leicester)

Former England international and MCC member, Mike Gatting, said: “The Village Cup captures the essence of what our game is all about and it’s fantastic to see villages and clubs fighting for the chance to play at Lord’s.

"It’s vital that MCC supports the grassroots game and gives players at all levels from across the country the opportunity to play at and experience the Home of Cricket.”

“It is great to see Patrington Cricket Club get to this stage of the competition.

"As the only team left in the competition from Yorkshire, I’m sure they will have the whole county willing them on.”

This year’s final takes place at Lord’s on Sunday September 3.