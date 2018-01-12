Podcast: CricketTalk - The Ashes: The Final Word (well, almost)

THERE WAS so much optimism in the England camp ahead of the recent Ashes Test series - many outside also believing that it was a fair fight going into the first match in Brisbane.

But, ultimately, Australia proved to have too much firepower for Joe Root's team, from which there were barely a handful of notable performances. Chris Waters joins Phil Harrison to discuss where it went wrong for England and what needs to happen next. Have a listen by clicking the link below and post your own thoughts in the comments section at the bottom.