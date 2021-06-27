Positive Covid-19 test halts play in Huddersfield League cricket match

Mark Robertshaw of Pudsey St Lawrence surrounded by Farsley players after being caught by Ran Cooper for 0 off the bowling of Mathew Lumb. Picture: Steve Riding

Hosts Delph & Dobcross were 65-6 against Broad Oak when the stumps were pulled.

Delph & Dobcross’ league representative Les Harrison explained: “Our captain, Xander Selby, is on Lancashire’s books and is therefore tested regularly.

“He played for us on Saturday but did not play yesterday as Lancashire wanted him to play in midweek and didn’t want him to play twice over the weekend.

“News came through after yesterday’s match started that Xander had tested positive for Covid-19.

“Broad Oak, who were on top, wanted to carry on as they hadn’t been in contact with anyone previously who had tested positive.

“However, although some of our players wanted to carry on, others were not keen as they had been in contact with Xander the previous day, and the umpires decided it was too big a risk and abandoned the match.”

In matches that did reach a conclusion, leaders Thongsbridge lost by 49 runs at Armitage Bridge, who started the season strongly but have since faded.

The home side, sent in, were given a fine start by captain Jaycob Curtling (32) and Alex Blagbrough (26), who put on 61.

However, Bridge lost four wickets for 13 runs in mid-innings, going from 111-3 to 124-7 before a wagging tail helped them to 171, with Tom Raven-Hill taking 5-62.

Thongsbridge’s batting was brittle after tea, however, and they were dismissed for 122, with Joshua Taylor (4-30), Musa Ahmed (3-12) and Jack Hinchliffe (2-49) keeping them under the thumb.

Second-placed Hoylandswaine narrowed the gap to them to two points with a gritty home win over Kirkburton, who made 223 after winning the toss.

Openers Andrew Smith (58) and Javaid Ahmed (40) added 105, with Muhammad Azharullah (4-72) and Chris Holliday (3-50) doing best with the ball for the hosts.

Holliday then scored 116 in the reply off just 98 balls, including 14 fours and six sixes, and dominated a third-wicket partnership of 121 with Shakeel Ansar (28)

However, Tom Burkinshaw (4-42) triggered a late collapse before Hoylandswaine reached their target off the first ball of the 47th over.

RESULTS

ECB Clubs Championship Group finals

Hanging Heaton 173-8 (G Fellows 41, S Raheem 29, D Glover 46no; T Young 3-33, JM Finch 3-29), *Woodhouse Grange 177-3 (C Wood 61, J Basson 47no)

Barnard Castle 161-6 (O Peddelty 53, S Seth 45; J Wightman 3-32), *Sth Northumberland 162-5 (A Cragg 35no, S Tindale 35no; R Dixon 3-26)

Huddersfield League

Premiership

*Armitage Bridge 171 (J Curtling 32, A Blagbrough 26; T Raven-Hill 5-62), Thongsbridge 122 (H Franklin 39; J Taylor 4-30, M Ahmed 3-12)

*Delph & Dobcross 65-6 (D Taylor 3-9) v Broad Oak, match abandoned due to positive Covid-19 test

*Golcar 215, Moorlands 130

*Honley 297-9 (S Kelly 54, T Taylor 109, E Wilson 31, L Kenworthy 31; M Mujahid 5-70), Slaithwaite 151 (R Ahmed 57, W Hussain 43; Kenworthy 4-41, Taylor 3-20)

Kirkburton 223 (A Smith 58, J Ahmad 40, J Butterfield 39; M Azharullah 4-72, C Holliday 3-50), *Hoylandswaine 225-7 (A Muhammad Iqbal 37, Holliday 116, S Ansar 28; T Burkinshaw 4-42)

*Mirfield PC 119 (T Orrell 34; L Brook 3-52, J Brook 4-19), Scholes 121-1 (Y Imtiaz 89no)

Barkisland 91 (J Male 32; N Akbar 5-38, J Hoyle 4-23), *Shepley 92-6

Gordon Rigg Bradford Premier League

Jack Hampshire Cup second round

*East Ardsley 252-9 (J Macgregor 80, J Wild 34, J Marston 42, Ashley Pearson 30; L Geldard 3-44), Sandal 158 (B Hewlett 46, S Noden 39; Adam Pearson 3-25, Ashley Pearson 3-38)

Quarter-finals

Bowling OL 258-4 (F Hussain 37, I Malik 111, H Abbas 61no; M Shahnawaz 3-43), *Crossflatts 163-9 (J Brooksbank 29, J Hicks 56no, B Lawn 33; Z Haider 5-39, G Singh 3-9)

Yeadon 95 (O Ahmad 3-33), *Jer Lane 100-7 (Muhammad Z Khan 3-27)