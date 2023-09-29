Promotion target for Yorkshire CCC next year, says Ottis Gibson
The county’s first-team coach is optimistic after they signed off with a six-wicket win against promoted Worcestershire.
Yorkshire chased the fourth-highest target in their history – 360 in 70 overs, winning with 18 balls left at Headingley on Friday.
They will be strong favourites to win County Championship promotion next summer, having been hampered by points deductions this year due to the racism scandal.
“Next year will be a big year for the club,” said Gibson.
“We’ll obviously be aiming for promotion and there’s every chance that we could get that.
“I’ve enjoyed this year – it’s been challenging at times, but with better luck with the weather we’d have won more games and we’ve seen a lot of development in our young players.
“With another good winter under their belts, the possibilities are very exciting for next year and of course we won’t have anything hanging over us other than our own ambition to do something really good and to get out of the Second Division.”
As attention turns towards planning for next season, Yorkshire will try to boost their overseas ranks. Shan Masood, who made a brilliant hundred in the Worcestershire victory, is back next year and may be joined by another batsman.
“There’s no signings in the pipeline yet; we have to look at where we’re going and what we’re thinking about with regards to overseas players,” added Gibson.
“We know that Shan is coming back, and then we have to look at whether we go for an experienced middle-order batter, maybe, because we’re keen to try and do that if we can.
“We might look into the overseas market to see if we can get an experienced No 4/No 5, but, if not, there are other options.
“Mark Steketee (the Australian fast bowler) was fantastic for us when he came here this year, and as much as sometimes people might want a superstar, I just want a good bloke that wants to come and really work hard and play cricket.
“Sometimes, superstars come with a superstar attitude and they don’t put in as much as you would like them to put in, but Steketee was fantastic for us when he came, and if he was available and that’s what we needed, then I would be keen to get somebody like him back to the club.”
