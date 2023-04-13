Steady rain overnight and into the morning left umpires Paul Pollard and Billy Taylor with no choice but to pull the plug with the outfield still sodden.
The forecast for Saturday and Sunday is better, with sunshine and higher temperatures predicted, but the groundstaff still have a big task ahead of them to get the show on the road.
When play does start, Yorkshire will be looking to bounce back from defeat to Leicestershire in their opening match, with Gloucestershire having drawn their opening game away to Glamorgan.