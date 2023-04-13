NO play was possible for a second day running in Bristol as Yorkshire’s County Championship match against Gloucestershire fell foul of the weather.

The Seat Unique Stadium in Bristol, where no play was possible on the first two days. Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images.

Steady rain overnight and into the morning left umpires Paul Pollard and Billy Taylor with no choice but to pull the plug with the outfield still sodden.

The forecast for Saturday and Sunday is better, with sunshine and higher temperatures predicted, but the groundstaff still have a big task ahead of them to get the show on the road.

