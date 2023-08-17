"In the grand scheme of things, and looking at the bigger picture, it’s a lesson to be learned for our players.

While the Northern Supermarkets or whatever their name is strut their stuff at the nation’s Test venues, from which the Ashes had to be completed as quickly as possible to accommodate a format where “every ball counts”, outgrounds such as York are being pressed into service in the One-Day Cup.

It is a happy if unintended consequence of cricket’s race towards the bottom, its desire to put money above all else.

The One-Day Cup, the County Championship, the T20 Blast - all have been devalued as a result, shoehorned into a schedule that makes no sense in cricketing terms.

A world away from the Hundred. Spectators on the outfield at Clifton Park during the break between innings. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

At least the One-Day Cup - the hardest hit due to its shared billing with the Hundred, and the loss of the country's top white-ball players - brings profile to the likes of Clifton Park, and more chances for youngsters than would otherwise be so.

For the second time in 48 hours, the venue looked as pretty as a picture, with spectators filling the blue seats of the temporary stand opposite the pavilion and lining the boundary with their deckchairs and picnics.

Whereas Tuesday’s game against Surrey brought a Yorkshire win, memorably achieved by one wicket courtesy of Harry Duke and Dom Leech, this time it was the visiting team, Hampshire, who emerged triumphant, trouncing Yorkshire by 177 runs – the second-heaviest defeat by a runs margin in Yorkshire’s one-day history.

After being sent into bat, Hampshire hit 311-6, Yorkshire tumbling for 134 to leave them needing to win their final two group games – at Leicestershire on Sunday and at Middlesex on Tuesday – to stand any hope of reaching the knockouts.

Yorkshire's Ben Mike leaps into his delivery stride. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Shan Masood, the Yorkshire captain, gave a candid assessment of his side’s display, saying: “Hampshire showed us the way in a lot of respects.

"In the grand scheme of things, and looking at the bigger picture, it’s a lesson to be learned for our players.

"But it’s a young side, a learning side, and sometimes you have to learn cricket the hard way.

"We have to now win both of our remaining games to hopefully get through.”

Tom Prest, the former England U19 captain, acknowledges the applause for his hundred. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

On a day that started with a minute’s silence for Sir Michael Parkinson, who died on Wednesday, aged, 88, Hampshire’s imposing score was underpinned by fine innings from Tom Prest and Joseph Eckland.

Prest, the former England U19 captain, made 105 from 118 balls with 10 fours and two sixes, while Eckland, a 19-year-old from Yeovil, struck 72 on his fourth one-day appearance.

After Hampshire had fallen to 108-4 in the 26th over on the same pitch used on Tuesday, their innings at that stage in the balance, Prest and Eckland shared 125 for the fifth wicket in 17.1 overs.

Yorkshire’s bowling was patchy or poor from around that period, Ben Coad having shone with 0-21 but the team otherwise collectively off-key; there were 14 wides and 10 no balls in an eye-catching total of 38 extras.

Yorkshire and Hampshire line up for a minute's silence in memory of Sir Michael Parkinson. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Nick Gubbins, the captain, supplied a useful 30 at the top of the order, and Felix Organ an unbeaten 32 at the end, from 23 balls with three fours and a six.

As on Tuesday, Ben Mike was the most successful bowler, albeit his three wickets cost 84 runs in 10 overs.

Mike it was who brought Yorkshire back into matters with the wickets of Ben Brown and Aneurin Donald, which left Hampshire four down and the day yet to take conclusive shape. But he took some tap towards the end before dismissing Prest in the final over, held at long-on in front of the marquee.

As a 3,000 crowd slapped on the sun-cream, grateful for the respite of a steady breeze, the prevailing view was that Yorkshire might struggle to chase down the runs.

It turned out to be an understatement as they struggled, initially, to avoid their lowest ever total in one-day cricket, 54 against Essex at Headingley in 2003, plummeting to 37-7 in the 15th over as they wilted against two 17-year-old pace bowlers in Dominic Kelly and Eddie Jack.

First, Kelly had Duke helping a ball down to deep fine-leg and after Fin Bean had edged Ian Holland behind, Kelly left Yorkshire 6-3 when a driving George Hill was caught at first slip.

Holland had Will Fraine taken in the same position before Jack, tall and quick, had James Wharton caught down the leg-side before yorking Mike for a golden duck.

When Holland had Masood caught behind, Yorkshire were flirting with humiliation, but Matty Revis and Dom Bess combined in an eighth-wicket stand of 54.

They fell in successive overs to leave Yorkshire 92-9, at which point the club’s heaviest runs defeat (205 against Surrey at Scarborough in 1994) was under threat.