Richard Gould celebrates Bradford League record but York and Castleford remain kings of Yorkshire Premier League North

FOR a change, not all the focus in the Bradford Premier League was on the Premier Division.

Some eyes were targeted on the Division Two match at Hunslet Nelson, where Northowram Fields’ Richard Gould began the day needing 15 to pass Richard Robinson’s 17,476 and become the league’s all-time leading run scorer.

In the end, the 47-year-old top-scored for his team with 35, passing Robinson’s landmark in style with a straight six off Matthew Varley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the latter had the last laugh, not only having Gould caught on the boundary for 35 but taking 4-46 as Hunslet Nelson won a low-scoring match by three wickets.

​Contribution: Brad Schmulian took three wickets and scored an unbeaten 55 as Woodlands beat Undercliffe. (Picture: Steve Riding)

Record in the bag, Gould has no plans for imminent retirement as he wants to play in the same team as his son Noah, who is 14 and was scoring for Northowram Fields.

In the Premier Division, only two teams now have three wins out of three as Bradford & Bingley were heavily beaten by Methley, for whom Taylor Cornall (4-40 and 87) starred.

New Farnley, whose threat to defending champions Woodands is real, defeated Pudsey Congs by nine wickets after the latter managed a curious score of 136-5 in their 50 overs. New Farnley then breezed to a nine-wicket win inside 28 overs, led by openers Aidan Langley (54no) and Usman Arshad (59).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Undercliffe set off like a train at Woodlands, being 50-0 after seven overs, but then the wheels fell off and they were dismissed for 137, with Elliot Richardson taking 3-35 and Brad Schmulian (3-25). Sam Frankland (53) and Schmulian (55no) helped Woodlands triumphed by eight wickets.

Two teams in the top flight passed 300, led by Ossett’s 369-9 at Cleckheaton, with Matthew Race (107) putting on 170 for the second wicket with Rohan Mehmi (67), and Archie Houghton blasting 59 down the order. Even more impressive was Cleckheaton’s overseas player Yousaf Baber’s 161 off 155 balls, but his was too much of a solo effort and they closed on 272-9. Townville made 303-9 at home to Farsley, Dushan Vimukthi (110) adding 127 for the fourth wicket with captain Jack Hughes (80), the latter then taking 4-57 in the visitors’ 209.

In Yorkshire Premier League North, York and Castleford are still neck and neck at the top. York restricted Stamford Bridge to 195-9 before Will Fraine (50), Breidyn Schaper (61no) and Duncan Snell (48no) filled their boots in an eight-wicket victory.

Castleford also had two half-centuries in their 227-8 at Harrogate, with opener Brayden Clark making 53 and Chesney Hughes 65.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hosts were then dismissed for 186, although former Yorkshire player David Stiff made things interesting with 68 at No 8.

Clifton Alliance got off the mark in style, making 311-4 after opting to bat at Hull Zingari, the in-form Bryn Llewellyn (110) putting on 171 with George Breheny (84) on the way to a 96-run victory. Sessay also notched a first victory, inspired by Diego Rosier’s unbeaten 120 off just 83 balls in a win at Easingwold.

Moorlands and Scholes lead the way in the Huddersfield League Premiership, Marcus Walmsley (87no) seeing Moorlands to an eight-wicket victory over Almondbury Wesleyans, while Scholes defeated Broad Oak by six wickets.

Otley are still the team to catch in the Airedale & Wharfedale League Premier Division. Josh Atkinson (72) and Sam Kellett starred in their 244-9 at Burley, who replied with 179. Collingham are second after toppling Horsforth Hall Park for 47, while Rawdon overhauled Saltaire’s 287-6 to win by one wicket with seven balls remaining.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Promoted Shiregreen were given a reminder of how tough life can be in the Yorkshire Southern Premier League, being castled for a mere 47, chiefly by Cawthorne change bowlers Danish Aziz (4-9) and Ben Cliff (5-2-4-5) as the visitors won by 10 wickets in the 13th over.

There is a three-way tie at the top, with Wakefield Thornes, Cleethorpes and Tickhill all on 28 points. Cleethorpes were sent in at home to Thornes and made 234-7, opener Bill Kirby (58) and Harry Warwick (109) adding 151 for the second wicket. Thornes timed their reply well, winning by four wickets with eight balls to spare thanks to opener Kieran Donnachie (82) and Dylan Hurst (51no off 52 balls).

Alex Rowland bagged 4-25 as Tickhill triumphed by 96 runs at home to Appleby Frodingham.

Bottom two Treeton and Elsecar couldn’t score 200 runs between them in defeats to Doncaster Town and Sheffield Collegiate respectively, George Cowan taking 6-26 for Town.