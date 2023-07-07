Rickleton, 26, has been drafted in for the next three County Championship games to replace club captain Shan Masood.

With Masood unavailable due to Pakistan commitments, Yorkshire wanted cover at a key time in the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rickleton, who has played four Tests, will debut in the match against Worcestershire at New Road, starting on Monday, and also be available for this month’s fixtures against Sussex at Headingley and Durham at Scarborough.

South Africa's Ryan Rickelton has joined Yorkshire for the next four County Championship matches (Picture: PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images)

Darren Gough, the Yorkshire managing director of cricket, said: "Rickleton can bat anywhere in the top six.

"He's a good player and can keep wicket as well.

"He will be coming to us as a batter, and I'm really pleased with the signing.

"It's getting harder and harder to get good overseas players, so to get someone of his calibre to come over and represent us for the next three matches is brilliant.

Yorkshire captain Shan Masood is on international duty with Pakistan (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWPix.com)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We need him because we are losing Shan, so we need to get the balance right between experience and youth.