All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets

Ryan Rickleton asked to fill Shan Masood's boots at Yorkshire CCC

YORKSHIRE have signed South African batsman Ryan Rickleton on a short-term overseas deal.
By Chris Waters
Published 7th Jul 2023, 15:41 BST

Rickleton, 26, has been drafted in for the next three County Championship games to replace club captain Shan Masood.

With Masood unavailable due to Pakistan commitments, Yorkshire wanted cover at a key time in the season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rickleton, who has played four Tests, will debut in the match against Worcestershire at New Road, starting on Monday, and also be available for this month’s fixtures against Sussex at Headingley and Durham at Scarborough.

Most Popular
South Africa's Ryan Rickelton has joined Yorkshire for the next four County Championship matches (Picture: PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images)South Africa's Ryan Rickelton has joined Yorkshire for the next four County Championship matches (Picture: PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images)
South Africa's Ryan Rickelton has joined Yorkshire for the next four County Championship matches (Picture: PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images)

Darren Gough, the Yorkshire managing director of cricket, said: "Rickleton can bat anywhere in the top six.

"He's a good player and can keep wicket as well.

"He will be coming to us as a batter, and I'm really pleased with the signing.

"It's getting harder and harder to get good overseas players, so to get someone of his calibre to come over and represent us for the next three matches is brilliant.

Yorkshire captain Shan Masood is on international duty with Pakistan (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWPix.com)Yorkshire captain Shan Masood is on international duty with Pakistan (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWPix.com)
Yorkshire captain Shan Masood is on international duty with Pakistan (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWPix.com)
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We need him because we are losing Shan, so we need to get the balance right between experience and youth.

"We have got very talented young players, but we need some experience behind them."

Related topics:YorkshireYorkshire CCCPakistanScarboroughDurhamHeadingley