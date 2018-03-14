Ryan Sidebottom heads south to help coach Surrey’s four-day bowling attack

RYAN SIDEBOTTOM has joined Surrey as a bowling consultant ahead of the 2018 season.

The 40-year-old retired from playing at the end of last season, bringing the curtain on an illustrious career with Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire and England.

Sidebottom will join Surrey to help out with their County Championship campaign, working alongside bowling coach Geoff Arnold.

The four-day format is something Sidebottom excelled in during his career, winning the title three times with Yorkshire and twice with Nottinghamshire.

“It is great to be back in the game,” said Sidebottom. “It’s a fantastic club and it’s going to be interesting working with the team in the run up to a match – but not actually playing myself! I’m relishing the opportunity.”

Sidebottom’s former Yorkshire team-mates, meanwhile, continue their preparations for the 2018 campaign when they play back-to–back 50-over friendlies against Leeds/Bradford MCC Universities and Nottinghamshire on their pre-season tour of South Africa.

“We have played some good cricket over the last few years in the 50-over stuff,” said Yorkshire captain Gary Ballance ahead of today’s encounter with the students.

“We have to keep improving. We have some talent and good young players who are keen to play and do well. These should be two good games.”