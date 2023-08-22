Ottis Gibson, the Yorkshire head coach, has described Harry Brook’s omission from England’s World Cup squad as “scandalous” and said the door is “wide open” for him if he wants to “find comfort” by turning out for Yorkshire.

Gibson has criticised the decision to leave out the 24-year-old batsman for the competition that begins in India in October.

Yorkshire have four games left in the County Championship and although they can no longer win promotion due to the points deductions arising from the racism saga, Gibson said that he would love to have Brook available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brook could not play in the first of those games - against Derbyshire at Scarborough from September 3 - as it clashes with the T20 series against New Zealand for which he has been picked.

Harry Brook in action against Australia during the Headingley Test. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

However, he would theoretically be available for the fixtures at Glamorgan (Sep 10-13), at Leicestershire (Sep 19-22) and at home to Worcestershire (Sep 26-29) - although Brook could yet be called into the World Cup squad as one of three travelling reserves, with squads not having to be finalised until September 28.

“I haven’t had that conversation with ‘Brooky’ or the ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board),” said Gibson of the current state of play. “He’s obviously a quality player and we would love to have him.

“If he’s keen to play for us then, of course, the door is wide open for him to come and have a play, have a game with his mates, and try and find some comfort; there’s always comfort in our dressing room for a player like him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To think that he’s not in the World Cup squad is scandalous in my opinion. I’m sure he’ll be very disappointed but, at the same time, this is international sport, this is sport at the highest level, and these decisions are taken out of your hands and you just have to get on with it, so to speak.

"But it’s very surprising that he’s not in the World Cup squad.”

Brook, who is currently at the Hundred, said on Friday that he was “trying not to think about it anymore” after he was left out in place of Ben Stokes following the Test captain’s decision to reverse his one-day international retirement.