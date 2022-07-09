There must be some mistake.

Improving Scarborough Cricket Club?

How do you do that?

Yorkshire players take to the fioeld at Scarborough's North Marine Road cricket ground which will host two County Championship games this month (Picture: Richard Sellers/SWPix.com)

It would be like asking da Vinci to improve on the Mona Lisa, to improve on perfection.

One exaggerates, but the concept made one smile, for there is nowt wrong with ‘Scarbados’, tha knows.

Even the greatest do not rest on their laurels, though, as visitors to the County Championship game between Yorkshire and Surrey at Scarborough, which starts on Monday, will no doubt appreciate.

The development work is split into three phases, the first of which is now finished.

Fans favourite: A general view of North Marine Road (Picture: Will Palmer/SWpix.com)

This has included the refurbishment of toilet facilities in the North and Trafalgar end stands, plus a new disabled toilet facility in the Trafalgar end stand.

Phase two, well under way, concerns new practice net facilities, new water fountains and the refurbishment of the match officials’ changing room and also the press box, where years of spilling wine and caviar on to the carpet have clearly taken their toll.

A new family seating area has been created within the North Stand, along with a quiet room, while the Wi-Fi, CCTV and PA systems have been upgraded.

Phase three, set for completion in the next couple of years, will see a £250,000 refurbishment of the West Stand, roughly opposite the main entrance to the ground.

Scarborough's North Marine Road cricket ground (Picture: SWPix.com)

New seats will be installed and, in an exciting development, a heritage room created to house cricket memorabilia.

Planning application to redevelop that stand was submitted in April, and it is hoped that work will start in the autumn. Plenty to get enthused about, then, as Scarborough strives, somehow, to get even better than it is already.

“There is no better place to watch cricket in the world, in my opinion, and hopefully these improvements will further enhance the experience for spectators,” said Bill Mustoe, the club’s estimable former chairman and current vice-president.

“Scarborough embodies families: each generation perpetuates the feeling that North Marine Road is a special place to watch cricket, and a diverse range of spectators come from all over the country and abroad to the games.

“It also remains enormously important for the local economy; Yorkshire playing at Scarborough generates, in the 10 days each year, about £5m in terms of guesthouses, hotels, travel, restaurants, all that sort of stuff.

“The improvements that we’ve made will make it an even more welcoming place, with the whole improvement project costing somewhere in the region of £500,000.”

Mustoe’s sentiments were echoed by the club’s vice-chaiman, Paul Harrand, who is project manager of the development work.

“We are really excited to be welcoming supporters back to North Marine Road next week and are confident the improvements we have made to date will make a big difference to everyone attending,” he said.

“Scarborough is a fantastic ground with a long history of hosting thrilling matches and we are always blessed with good crowds.

“The work we have undertaken is key to ensure that the ground is welcoming and accessible for everyone and, whilst there is still more work to do, I think supporters will have an even better experience here this summer.

“We must express our thanks to Scarborough Council who have supported our developments so far, and we are delighted to be working with a range of local partners to enhance what we offer.”

Recognition of Scarborough’s timeless quality has come in the form of two filming events due to take place at the stadium.

An ECB video is being created to champion the spirit of cricket, with cameras set to be at North Marine Road during the Hampshire game later this month, while Clean Slate Filmz, Yorkshire’s new partner, is making a biopic of Jhulan Goswami, the great India women’s fast bowler, and will be taking over the ground for five days from mid-September.

Before then, all eyes will be on ‘Scarbados’ from this Monday, where Yorkshire’s new RESPECT campaign will also be in evidence.

As has been the case at Headingley this season, spectators will be able to report any form of anti-social behaviour anonymously directly to the control room by texting RESPECT to 60650.

Andy Dawson, the Yorkshire chief operating officer, added his voice to the general enthusiasm ahead of the club’s return to the seaside venue.

“A visit to Scarborough is always an occasion to look forward to and even more so this year given the fantastic work they’ve been doing,” he said.

“As a club we’ve been working hard to make sure we are offering a great experience for everyone coming into our stadiums and the improvements Scarborough have made will certainly help us to achieve this.

“I’d like to thank their whole team for their efforts and am sure it will be very special for each of them to see their hard work rewarded with great crowds next week.”

The staff at North Marine Road deserve nothing less than that.

